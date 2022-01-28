Are Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson getting serious? Are they planning to move in together? Read this

Last night, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were spotted having dinner at Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' home in LA; reports suggest they are planning to move in together.

Since last year, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been made headlines after they were spotted kissing at the SNL (Saturday Night Live) in October 2021. The couple's relationship began to heat up in the months that followed.



According to a source, Kim is enjoying the starting stage of her romance/relationship with Pete; both are seen going out for dinner dates and vacations. The source close to Kim said they want to spend more time together and see where things are going.



Kim and Pete were recently made the headlines for having dinner at Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' home in LA. Later, the couple enjoyed another date night in the city as they headed for at Quarters Korean BBQ before heading to 60 Out Escape Room.

Khloe Kardashian and other friends accompanied Kim and Pete. According to TMZ, after partying at Jeff Bezos, they left together and ended up at a hotel in Beverly Hills.Kim is not in a hurry to take any critical steps in the relationship with Pete. However, both appear like they enjoy spending time with each other. An insider to US Weekly, “Pete’s been spending more time in LA to be with to Kim, and he’s looking to find a home there. They’ve gotten serious.”



If the reports are to be believed, then it looks like moving in together seems like a serious move for Kim and Pete. According to E!, both have fallen hard for each other. A source close to them informed E!, "She loves the ease of the relationship and how fun and different it is."

