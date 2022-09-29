Anjali Arora MMS controversy: Is actress posing with guys who appeared with her in alleged SEX tape?

Anjali Arora Leaked MMS: Kacha Badam girl Anjali Arora's viral photo allegedly features the same man shown with her in the leaked MMS, according to internet users!

Anjali Arora, a competitor on "Lock Upp," recently made waves after she claimed MMS was posted online. She finally spoke out about her sex scandal video last month, claiming that she is not the woman in it and labelling it "false."

Anjali further disclosed that her family watches all of her videos and that this has a significant impact on them. While all of this is going on, a picture of Anjali posing with a man has gone popular on social media, and internet users think that he is the same man who was with her in the leaked MMS.



The Kacha Badam girl is shown standing beside two males in the image going viral on social media. A man standing to the actress' right, wearing a maroon t-shirt and pants, has been identified by several individuals as the man who appeared with her in the widely circulated sex scandal tape.

Even Anjali shared this image on her Instagram account, sparking the same speculation from followers. It should be noted that the social media phenomenon has experienced backlash ever since her MMS release.

She has recently received trolls for various reasons, including her outfit selections, social media posts, and activities around the city.



In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Anjali opened up about her leaked MMS and broke down in tears. She said, “I don't know kyun kar rhe hain in logon ne hi to mujhe bnaya hai. Inki bhi family hai..meri bhi family hai. Meri family bhi sare videos dekhti hai." Also Read: Naane Varuven Review: Is Dhanush's psychological thriller worth your time and money?

