Amid Aishwarya-Abhishek divorce rumors, Vivek Oberoi’s NASTY comment grabs attention

Vivek Oberoi opens up about overcoming toxic relationships, finding his purpose, and his past with Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai. Discover his inspiring journey of resilience and growth. Learn valuable advice on moving forward from breakups and finding new meaning in life.

Actor Vivek Oberoi talked candidly on overcoming toxic relationships and disastrous breakups. He claimed that he would have continued living a "plastic life" surrounded by people who had "plastic smiles" if he hadn't discovered a greater purpose in life. When questioned about Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai in an interview, Vivek also responded, "God bless them," acknowledging his previous disagreements with both stars.

During his appearance on Dr. Jai Madaan's YouTube channel, Vivek was asked to respond to a series of names, including his own and his parents' names. He was then asked to remark on Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai, and his responses were similar for both. Vivek described Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya's husband, as "a sweetheart, a really nice person." Vivek, who had a tumultous past with Aishwarya Rai, said he would be stuck "among people with plastic smiles" if he hadn't come out of it. The Company actor, who started afresh with his entrepreneurial activities, also asserted he has found a better purpose in life.

Vivek, who now considers himself an entrepreneur and philanthropist, expressed his happiness at having discovered a higher calling in life. When asked how he overcame a challenging time in his life and career and if it affected his current course, Vivek responded, “Perhaps I would’ve become a superficial person, living a superficial life. Perhaps I would’ve become plastic myself, among people with plastic smiles. If people troll me now, I don’t care. Because I know my purpose in life, I know what is the most important to me.”

Asked to give advice to people going through breakups, Vivek said, “If someone is leaving your life, think of it this way. A child drops his lollipop in the mud, his mother won’t allow him to eat it because it is dirty, would she? Life will give you a new partner. The longer you stay with pain the more it’ll grow,” he said. Vivek Oberoi has been married to Priyanka since 2010. She is the daughter of renowned dancer Nandini and the late Karnataka politician Jeevaraj Alva. Vivaan Veer and Ameya Nirvana are the couple's son and daughter, respectively. This year, Vivek Oberoi made his online debut with Indian Police Force, directed by Rohit Shetty.

Latest Videos