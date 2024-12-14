Allu Arjun’s wife Sneha Reddy’s net worth, education, business ventures and more
Learn about Sneha Reddy, her background, and her estimated net worth.
Sneha Reddy's Net Worth
Sneha Reddy, wife of Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, is a prominent businesswoman. Learn about her estimated net worth.
Sneha Reddy's Background
Sneha Reddy hails from a wealthy family in Hyderabad. Her father, Kancharla Chandrasekhar Reddy, is an entrepreneur and chairman of SCIENT.
Sneha Reddy's Education
Sneha Reddy holds an engineering degree in Electronics and Communications and a Master's in Computer Science from the US.
Sneha Reddy's Businesses
Sneha Reddy has diverse business ventures, including an online photo studio, and her net worth is estimated at ₹42 crores.