Allu Arjun’s wife Sneha Reddy’s net worth, education, business ventures and more

Learn about Sneha Reddy, her background, and her estimated net worth.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 14, 2024, 5:50 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 14, 2024, 5:50 PM IST

Sneha Reddy's Net Worth

Sneha Reddy, wife of Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, is a prominent businesswoman. Learn about her estimated net worth.

article_image2

Sneha Reddy's Background

Sneha Reddy hails from a wealthy family in Hyderabad. Her father, Kancharla Chandrasekhar Reddy, is an entrepreneur and chairman of SCIENT.

article_image3

Sneha Reddy's Education

Sneha Reddy holds an engineering degree in Electronics and Communications and a Master's in Computer Science from the US.

article_image4

Sneha Reddy's Businesses

Sneha Reddy has diverse business ventures, including an online photo studio, and her net worth is estimated at ₹42 crores.

Allu Arjun arrest: Vijay Deverakonda, Naga Chaitanya visit Pushpa 2 star

Mechanic Rocky OTT Release Date: When, Where to enjoy Vishwak Sen, Meenakshi Chaudhary's movie online

WATCH: Rekha hugs and kisses Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda; video goes viral

Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun hugs emotional wife Sneha Reddy, kisses kids after returning from jail (WATCH)

Video: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas at Jeddah: Actress enjoys ATV Ride with husband and friends (WATCH)

Sonam Kapoor's top 7 lehenga looks you can try

IAS Srishti Dabas’ success story: From aspirant to AIR 6 in UPSC

IAS Srishti Dabas’ success story: From aspirant to AIR 6 in UPSC

'Moment of pride...' PM Modi addresses Lok Sabha, hails India's democracy | Check top quotes

Yogi govt's special plans for NRIs and foreign tourists at Mahakumbh 2025

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

