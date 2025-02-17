Alia Bhatt to collaborate with director Nag Ashwin on an exciting new project? Here what we know

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt is rumored to be collaborating with director Nag Ashwin on a new project. This news comes as a shock to Prabhas fans who are eagerly awaiting Kalki 2. Prabhas's busy schedule is cited as the reason for the temporary hold on Kalki 2.

Prabhas, a rising pan-India star, is currently busy with projects like Raja Saab, Fauji, and Spirit, directed by Sandeep Vanga. His schedule remains packed for the next two years.

While sequels like Kalki 2 and Salaar 2 are in the pipeline for Prabhas, their status remains uncertain. Fans eagerly await Kalki 2, curious about Prabhas's portrayal and the film's scale after the success of the first installment.

Fans are eager to see how director Nag Ashwin will present Prabhas in Kalki 2, especially after the first film's pan-India success of 1200 crore.

Despite previously stating his commitment to Kalki 2, Nag Ashwin is reportedly preparing for a different project, sparking speculation.

Rumors suggest that Prabhas's busy schedule has led Nag Ashwin to temporarily shelve Kalki 2. Bollywood rumors hint at a collaboration with RRR actress Alia Bhatt, with Nag Ashwin having already pitched a story.

Alia Bhatt has expressed interest in working with Nag Ashwin, and discussions are reportedly underway. The project is contingent on budget finalization.

