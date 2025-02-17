Thandel Box Office Collection Report: Naga Chaitanya’s film sets record, joins 100 crore club; CHECK

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's 'Thandel' achieves a rare milestone, entering the 100 crore club and becoming a turning point in Chaitanya's career.

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi star in 'Thandel', directed by Chandoo Mondeti and produced by Allu Aravind and Bunny Vasu. The film, released on February 7th, has completed two weeks and continues to receive positive response and strong collections.

'Thandel' achieves a rare record, establishing Naga Chaitanya among tier 2 heroes and becoming his biggest hit. The film has entered the 100 crore club within two weeks of its release, crossing $1 million in overseas collections, surpassing many star hero films.

'Thandel' marks a milestone in Naga Chaitanya's career, providing him with a much-needed blockbuster after 'Majili'. The film elevates his career, image, and market value significantly.

Naga Chaitanya's hard work, Sai Pallavi's captivating performance, strong story, realistic portrayal of fishermen's lives, music, and production values contribute to the film's success. Chandoo Mondeti's emotional direction, especially the climax, played a key role in making it a big hit.

