    Aishwarya Rai's 5 shocking controversies: From 'Panama Papers' case to bold scenes with Ranbir Kapoor

    First Published Dec 20, 2021, 5:11 PM IST
    Aishwarya Rai is in the news today as she was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection to the 2016 Panama Papers tax leak case. Let us look back and learn shocking controversies about the actress

    Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai is grabbing the headlines because she was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) today to question the 2016 Panama Papers tax leaks case. It was reported that she appeared before the officials in Delhi.
     

    Sources said that the ED officials had prepared a list of questions for Aishwarya. Investigation into the Panama Papers case has been underway for some time now. More than 500 individuals from India, including politicians, actors, sportsmen and business people, were allegedly involved in the case. All were accused of tax evasion. 
     

    This is not the first time Aishwarya's name is coming out in any controversy. From her relationships to her career decisions, she was often in the news; hence let us look into some of her shocking controversies.
     

    Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan: This tops the list when we speak about Aiswarya Rai's controversies. During the shooting of the film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Aishwarya and Salman allegedly started dating. But it ended soon. The actress had once accused Salman of abusing and harassing her. Later, they broke up in 2001.
     

    Child Labour: In 2018, Aishwarya Rai's photoshoot for a big jewellery brand created controversy. In the photo, Aishwarya was seen in all traditional attire with beautiful jewellery and a child holding an umbrella. Aishwarya faced heat and allegations of child labour. Also Read: Panama Papers case: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appears before Enforcement Directorate
     

    Kiss with Ajay Devgn: A few years back, Ajay Devgn embraced Aishwarya on stage in an event. However, the picture that came out was taken from an angle that looked they were kissing. But the fact is, they just hugged.

    HOT Scenes with Ranbir Kapoor: A few years ago, Aishwarya Rai was seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Ae Dil Hain Mushkil. The actress was in the news for her bold, intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor. It was said that the Bachchan family was unhappy with the scenes and had reportedly requested Karan Johar, the producer of the film, to remove them from the movie.

    Link-up rumours with Amitabh: One of the worst rumours Aishwarya faced was with her father-in-law, Amitabh Bachchan. An image went viral of the two together, which was followed by rumours about them dating. 
     

