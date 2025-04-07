Aamir Khan to Ajay Devgn: 7 actors who became successful directors; Check list here

Read Full Gallery

Bollywood has seen many talented actors evolve into visionary directors, shaping Indian cinema with their unique perspectives. From Raj Kapoor’s artistic brilliance to Aamir Khan’s emotional depth, these stars have gone beyond acting, crafting unforgettable films that continue to inspire audiences and filmmakers alike. Let's check out the full list.

Raj Kapoor

Raj Kapoor, widely regarded as the original showman of Bollywood, had an illustrious career not only as an actor but also as a director. He made his directorial debut with Aag (1948) and later directed iconic films such as Shree 420 (1955), Mera Naam Joker (1970), and Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985). His films were known for being ahead of their time, exploring themes of love, social justice, and human emotions with artistic brilliance. His influence as a director remains unparalleled, inspiring generations of filmmakers.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn, recognized for his versatility as an actor, ventured into direction with U Me Aur Hum (2008), a romantic drama in which he starred alongside Kajol. While the film received mixed reviews, his storytelling abilities were appreciated. Later, he directed Shivaay (2016), an action-packed thriller featuring breathtaking visuals and high-octane action sequences. Despite maintaining a busy acting career, he continues to explore direction and production, showcasing his dedication to cinema.

Konkona Sen

Konkona Sen Sharma, known for her powerful performances, made a strong impression with her directorial debut, A Death in the Gunj (2017). The psychological drama, inspired by real events, was lauded for its nuanced storytelling, atmospheric tension, and emotional depth. Her work demonstrated that she is not only a brilliant actress but also a thoughtful and skillful filmmaker capable of crafting deeply engaging narratives.

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan, often referred to as a perfectionist for his meticulous approach to acting and script selection, stepped into direction with Taare Zameen Par (2007). The film, which focused on dyslexia and the challenges faced by a special child, was both critically acclaimed and commercially successful. In addition to playing the role of a supportive teacher, his sensitive storytelling and emotional depth as a director received immense appreciation. The movie not only won multiple awards but also influenced perceptions of education and learning disabilities in India.

Pooja Bhatt

Pooja Bhatt, daughter of veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, transitioned from acting to directing in the early 2000s. She made her directorial debut with Paap (2003), featuring John Abraham and Udita Goswami. She later directed films such as Holiday (2006) and Jism 2 (2012). Known for tackling bold subjects and unconventional storytelling, she remains an influential figure in Bollywood as both an actor and a director.

Arbaaz Khan

Arbaaz Khan, primarily recognized for his acting and production ventures, entered direction with Dabangg 2 (2012), the sequel to the blockbuster Dabangg (2010). While the film retained the action-packed, masala entertainment of its predecessor, it helped establish his credibility as a filmmaker. Though he has not directed frequently since then, he continues to be active in Bollywood as a producer, actor, and reality show host.

Rakesh Roshan

Rakesh Roshan, before turning to direction, had a successful acting career in the 1970s and 80s. However, he found greater success behind the camera with films like Khoon Bhari Maang (1988), Karan Arjun (1995), and the Koi... Mil Gaya (2003) and Krrish (2006) series. His contributions played a significant role in introducing science fiction and superhero genres to Bollywood, making him one of the industry's most influential actor-turned-directors.

