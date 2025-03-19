user
Aamir Khan SPOTTED with Girlfriend Gauri Spratt after confirming their relationship [WATCH VIDEO]

Aamir Khan Gauri Spratt Video Viral: Aamir Khan was spotted with his girlfriend Gauri Spratt in Mumbai. The video went viral on social media, and people are trolling him. Find out what the whole story is!

Author
Nancy Tiwari
Updated: Mar 19, 2025, 10:43 AM IST

Aamir Khan Spotted With Girlfriend Gauri Spratt: Aamir Khan, known as Mr. Perfectionist, was spotted in Mumbai on Tuesday with his new girlfriend, Gauri Spratt. This was the first time the 60-year-old Aamir was seen publicly with Gauri after confirming their relationship. Paparazzi clicked their pictures and videos in Mumbai and uploaded them on social media. The videos of Aamir and Gauri's public appearances are going viral on social media, and people are having a lot of fun with them. Aamir Khan is especially being trolled.

Aamir Khan's Video with Girlfriend Gauri Goes Viral

Aamir Khan's video with his girlfriend Gauri Spratt is going viral. In it, Aamir Khan first comes out of a building and smiles when he sees the paparazzi. After that, he waits for Gauri for a while, and then as soon as she arrives, he puts her in the car and leaves from there.

[WATCH VIDEO]


Aamir Khan Recently Confirmed Relationship with Gauri

Aamir Khan confirmed his relationship with Gauri just one day before celebrating his 60th birthday. He said that he has been in a relationship with Gauri for 18 months. Aamir also admitted that he first met Gauri 25 years ago. But they lost contact in between.

Aamir Khan Has Been Married Twice Before

Aamir Khan's first marriage was in 1986 to Reena Dutta, with whom he has two children, a son Junaid Khan, and a daughter Ira Khan. They divorced in 2002. Aamir's second marriage was in 2005 to Kiran Rao, with whom he has a son, Azad Rao Khan. He separated from Kiran in 2021. However, they decided that they would remain co-parents for their son.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan, Gauri Spratt relationship: Daughter Ira's Shocking Reaction Goes Viral

