(PHOTOS) Neena Gupta inspired saree-blouse combination for glam style

Entertainment
This yellow organza saree has a golden lace border. Neena Gupta paired it with a cut sleeve blouse. Complete the look with minimal makeup and a bindi
Neena Gupta looks stunning in this mint green georgette saree. She paired it with a semi-sleeved double neck blouse, studs, and open hair
This white cotton saree has black piping. Neena Gupta paired it with a halter neck shrug blouse, oxidized jewelry, and a braided hairstyle
This georgette flower-printed saree has white lace piping. Neena Gupta styled it with a black halter neck blouse, oxidized earrings, and open hair
This silk green saree has a light gota lace pattern. Neena Gupta paired it with a cut sleeve, deep neck pink blouse, heavy necklace, earrings, and open hair
Neena Gupta paired this silk blend white net saree with a plain half blouse, pearl earrings, and gold bangles for a simple yet elegant look
If you're bored of cotton sarees, choose a lightweight pastel saree with light work and a plain bandhgala blouse. Complete the look with rosy makeup and open hair
