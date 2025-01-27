Entertainment

(PHOTOS) Neena Gupta inspired saree-blouse combination for glam style

Organza saree with cut sleeve blouse

This yellow organza saree has a golden lace border. Neena Gupta paired it with a cut sleeve blouse. Complete the look with minimal makeup and a bindi

Georgette green saree with double neck blouse

Neena Gupta looks stunning in this mint green georgette saree. She paired it with a semi-sleeved double neck blouse, studs, and open hair

White saree with halter blouse

This white cotton saree has black piping. Neena Gupta paired it with a halter neck shrug blouse, oxidized jewelry, and a braided hairstyle

Flower printed saree with black blouse

This georgette flower-printed saree has white lace piping. Neena Gupta styled it with a black halter neck blouse, oxidized earrings, and open hair

Contrast blouse with green gota saree

This silk green saree has a light gota lace pattern. Neena Gupta paired it with a cut sleeve, deep neck pink blouse, heavy necklace, earrings, and open hair

White net saree with half blouse

Neena Gupta paired this silk blend white net saree with a plain half blouse, pearl earrings, and gold bangles for a simple yet elegant look

Pastel saree with bandhgala blouse

If you're bored of cotton sarees, choose a lightweight pastel saree with light work and a plain bandhgala blouse. Complete the look with rosy makeup and open hair

