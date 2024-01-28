69th Filmfare Awards curtain raiser: Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar and others attend red carpet event in style
Bollywood celebs from Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor, Nushrratt Bharuccha attends the curtain raiser event in style. Let's check out their pictures
Karan Johar attended the curtain raiser event for the 69th Filmfare Awards in a black suit embellished with golden work
Isha Talwar attended the 69th Filmfare Award red carpet in a white off-shoulder gown looking gorgeous
Nushrraatt Bharuccha attended the red carpet event in a black dress. She looked gorgous in the sheer dress
Zareen Khan attended the red carpet event in a red dress and a top bun hair do. The awards will be announced today
Janhvi Kapoor attended the event in a black gown looking gorgeous. She turned showstopper for Shantanu and Nikhil
Partiv Gohil and Mansi Parekh attended the red carpet of the curtain raiser event at the 69th Filmfare Awards