69th Filmfare Awards curtain raiser: Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar and others attend red carpet event in style

    First Published Jan 28, 2024, 10:42 AM IST

    Bollywood celebs from Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor, Nushrratt Bharuccha attends the curtain raiser event in style. Let's check out their pictures

    article_image1

    Varinder Chawla

    article_image2

    Varinder Chawla

    Karan Johar attended the curtain raiser event for the 69th Filmfare Awards in a black suit embellished with golden work

    article_image3

    Varinder Chawla

    Isha Talwar attended the 69th Filmfare Award red carpet in a white off-shoulder gown looking gorgeous

    article_image4

    Varinder Chawla

    Nushrraatt Bharuccha attended the red carpet event in a black dress. She looked gorgous in the sheer dress

    article_image5

    Varinder Chawla

    Zareen Khan attended the red carpet event in a red dress and a top bun hair do. The awards will be announced today

    article_image6

    Varinder Chawla

    Janhvi Kapoor attended the event in a black gown looking gorgeous. She turned showstopper for Shantanu and Nikhil

    article_image7

    Varinder Chawla

    Partiv Gohil and Mansi Parekh attended the red carpet of the curtain raiser event at the 69th Filmfare Awards

