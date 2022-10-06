Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishan Khattar-starrer ‘Phone Bhoot’ trailer to drop on THIS date

Katrina Kaif is gearing up for the release of her first film since her marriage. As the release date of ‘Phone Bhoot’ inches closer, here is when the makers of the film co-starring Ishan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi, will be releasing its trailer.

Ever since the announcement of Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter-starrer ‘Phone Bhoot’ was made, fans of the actors have been excited to see the trio together on the silver screen. The much-awaited film directed by Gurmeet Singh is scheduled to release in theatres on November 4.

‘Phone Bhoot’ also stars actors Jackie Shroff, Sheeba Chaddha and Nidhi Bisht in supporting roles. Meanwhile, the makers have shared a new poster of the film mentioning the date and time they would be releasing the trailer.

As per the poster, the trailer of the horror comedy film 'Phone Bhoot’ is scheduled to release on October 10. Katrina Kaif has shared the new poster of the film on her Instagram. Taking to caption, she wrote: “Incoming call... ☎️#PhoneBhootTrailer releases on 10th Oct. Stay Tuned 👻” The same poster was also shared by her co-stars in the film – Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishan Khattar.

It is for the first time that the trio of Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar are going to be seen sharing the screen space. The film is helmed by Gurmeet Singh and has been bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's production house Excel Entertainment.

Meanwhile, apart from ‘Phone Bhoot’ Katrina Kaif has a slew of films that will be releasing soon. She will be seen opposite Salman Khan in the third part of the ‘Tiger’ franchise. She will also be sharing the screen space with South superstar Vijay Sethupathi in ‘Merry Christmas’.

Siddhant Chaturvedi, on the other hand, was last seen in ‘Gehraiyaa’. The actor shared screen space with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. The film was released on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video. Before that, Siddhant was seen in Yash Raj Films’ ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ opposite actor Sharvari Wagh which starred Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in the lead role.