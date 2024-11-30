Will Pak accept hybrid model for Champions Trophy 2025? Under pressure PCB chairman meets Emirates Board head

The Pakistan Cricket Board and Emirates Cricket Board reportedly discussed the hybrid model for the Champions Trophy, with Pakistan facing pressure from the ICC to accept it due to India's security concerns.

article_image1
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Nov 30, 2024, 4:40 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 30, 2024, 4:40 PM IST

Image Credit: PCB/X

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi met Emirates Cricket Board head Mubashir Usmani in Dubai amid deliberations over the proposed hybrid model for the Champions Trophy 2025, set to take place in February-March next year.

article_image2

Image Credit: PCB/X

In a statement following the meeting, Naqvi confirmed that Pakistan is ready to host the Champions Trophy, with preparations on track. Usmani, who also chairs the ICC’s associate members' committee, was reassured by Naqvi that the security situation in Pakistan is stable, and all teams will receive top-tier protection during the event.

Naqvi also highlighted that construction work at the tournament venues is progressing as planned, and the people of Pakistan are eager to watch the world’s best teams and players compete on home soil.

article_image3

Image Credit: PCB/X

On Friday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) gave Pakistan an ultimatum to either accept the 'Hybrid' model for next year’s Champions Trophy or risk being excluded from the event. This came after an inconclusive executive board meeting in Dubai, where the PCB’s firm stance led to no agreement.

The emergency meeting was convened to finalize the tournament’s schedule for February-March, but Pakistan once again rejected the 'Hybrid' model, despite India's refusal to travel to Pakistan due to security concerns.

article_image4

Image Credit: PCB/X

Sources indicate that while many ICC board members sympathized with Pakistan's position, they urged PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi to accept the 'Hybrid' model as the only 'plausible solution'. If agreed upon, India’s matches in the Champions Trophy will be played in the UAE.

