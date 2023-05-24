Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Will David Warner play a huge role for Australia in WTC Final and Ashes 2023? Andrew McDonald comments

    First Published May 24, 2023, 3:42 PM IST

    As Australia prepares to play the ICC World Test Championship Final, it would also be engaging in a five-Test Ashes series against England thereafter. With David Warner's form being a concern, head coach Andrew McDonald comments on his role.

    article_image1

    Image credit: PTI

    Australia will be under pressure as it prepares to play its first-ever ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final against India on June 7 at The Oval in London. Despite it being its maiden appearance in the event's final, given the seaming conditions in England, the Kangaroos will have an advantage.

    For the Aussies, the form of its veteran explosive opener David Warner has been a concern. Although he was in decent form in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), leading Delhi Capitals (DC), it is a completely different-ball format and cannot be a platform to judge his performance in the longest format.

    ALSO READ: WTC Final - Is Australia's decision not to play a warm-up tie 'fraught with danger'? Allan Border questions

    article_image2

    Image credit: PTI

    Nonetheless, head coach Andrew McDonald has backed Warner to play a significant role for the side in the WTC Final, as he told Sydney Evening News, "We're optimistic with what Dave's got left, we've picked him in the squad, and we feel he'll play a really big part in the Ashes and the World Test Championship [final]."

    article_image3

    Image credit: PTI

    "He's [Warner] an important part of that squad, and if he wasn't, we would've had a clear checkpoint after the WTC going into the Ashes. That's not the case. We've picked our squad for the first two Ashes Tests, so he's clearly in our plans and ready to go," added McDonald.

    ALSO WATCH: AHEAD OF WTC FINAL, PM MODI RECALLS HOW MILLIONS OF INDIANS MOURNED SHANE WARNE'S DEMISE

    article_image4

    Image credit: Getty

    "He [Warner] knows exactly where he sits with us. It's not as though he hasn't had success in those conditions, so we're backing him to draw on everything he's got. He's in a good head space. I spoke to him as recently as yesterday, and he's ready to go. He's excited to get back into the camp," McDonald concluded.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    5 key reasons why MS Dhoni reigns as the best IPL captain and tactician?-ayh

    5 key reasons why MS Dhoni reigns as the best IPL captain and tactician?

    IPL 2023: Mukesh Ambani visits Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Mumbai Indians eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants watch snt

    IPL 2023: Mukesh Ambani visits Siddhivinayak temple ahead of MI's eliminator against LSG (WATCH)

    IPL 2023: Why could not Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB win the Indian Premier League despite having a strong team on paper?-ayh

    Why couldn't Royal Challengers Bangalore win the IPL despite having a strong team on paper?

    PM Narendra Modi states India-Australia ties in T20 mode invites Albanese and fans for ICC ODI World Cup 2023 snt

    PM Modi states India-Australia ties in 'T20 mode'; invites Albanese and fans for ICC ODI World Cup 2023

    IPL 2023 Qualifier 1, Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni breaks his silence over retirement after guiding CSK to 10th tournament final (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: MS Dhoni breaks his silence over retirement after guiding CSK to 10th tournament final (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Southern Railway revises train timings including Vande Bharat Express; CHECK anr

    Kerala: Southern Railway revises train timings including Vande Bharat Express; CHECK

    Aamir Khan , Fatima Sana Sheikh dating rumours resurface after video of them playing pickleball go viral ARB

    Aamir Khan , Fatima Sana Sheikh dating rumours resurface after video of them playing pickleball go viral

    SHOCKING: Priyanka Chopra spills details on Bollywood director wanting to see her in 'underwear' vma

    Priyanka Chopra reveals SHOCKING details about Bollywood director wanting to see her in 'underwear'

    WATCH Gangster Jarnail Singh shot dead in Amritsar during an alleged gang war; CCTV video surfaces AJR

    WATCH: Gangster Jarnail Singh shot dead in Amritsar during an alleged gang war; CCTV video surfaces

    Tesla to confirm new factory location by 2023 end will Elon Musk choose India gcw

    Tesla to confirm new factory location by 2023 end; will Elon Musk choose India?

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon