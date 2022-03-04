'Never give up': 10 iconic quotes by Shane Warne that will inspire generations

Shane Warne, one of cricket's all-time greats, passed away on Friday of a suspected heart attack at the age of 52.

Australia's Shane Warne, one of cricket's all-time greats, tragically passed away on Friday of a suspected heart attack at the age of 52 in Koh Samui, Thailand, while on holiday. The legendary leg-spinner, who was named one of Wisden's Five Cricketers of the Century, claimed 708 Test wickets in a 15-year career for Australia between 1992 and 2007 and was also an ODI World Cup winner in 1999. Also read: RIP Shane Warne: Here are the top records held by the spin great

Fondly known as 'Warnie', the Australian was without a doubt one of the true icons of international cricket. Although his life was marred by controversies, Warne will undoubtedly remain one of the greatest to have played the game of cricket. Here's a look at ten iconic quotes by the legendary spinner that will keep inspiring future generations:

Warne, who bagged more than 1000 wickets combined across Tests and ODIs once said, "To me, cricket is a simple game. Keep it simple and just go out and play." Also read: When spin legend last reunited with greatest rivals Tendulkar, Lara

Warne, who holds the Australian record for most fifers and ten-for in the sport, once said, "Find a way to get back in to the game, find a way to build a partnership, find a way to catch a ball, find a way to stop it."

"Four hundred wickets is 400 more than I thought I'd get," said the legendary spinner, who went on to claim 708 Test wickets.

Warnie, who almost singlehandedly revived the art of legspin in the early 1990s, once said, "Part of the art of bowling spin is to make the batsman think something special is happening when it isn't."

The Australian spin great, who was criticised for his unhealthy habits throughout his career, brought a drastic change to his lifestyle and made fitness his ultimate goal. He once said, "I have a responsibility to my children to be fit and healthy." Also read: 'Let's Go': Shane Warne's last Instagram post showed us why age is just a number!

"I have always tried to move on from disappointments as fast as I can," Warne, who was rarely far from the front pages of the tabloids amid a string of revelations about his personal life, once said.

Warne, who retired from international cricket after Australia reclaimed the Ashes with a 5-0 whitewash in 2006-07, had once said, "I'm proud of what I've achieved in cricket, as once I didn't think I was good enough."

"The public want to see people play an exciting brand of cricket," said Warne, who clinched 19 wickets and led Rajasthan Royals to their first IPL title.

Post his retirement, Warne took up commentary and also dabbled in professional poker. He once said, "You can't afford to live your life with regrets."

