RIP Shane Warne: When spin legend last reunited with greatest rivals Tendulkar, Lara

Australia cricket legend Shane Warne passed away on Friday at the age of just 52 after suffering a suspected heart attack, his management have confirmed.

Heralded as one of the most successful leg-spinners of his era, Warne and two other legendary batting maestros, Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara, have delighted cricketing fans globally throughout their professional careers. While the trio's on-field rivalry is legendary, so is their off-field friendship.

Reminiscing one such moment, Shane Warne had, on May 25, 2021, shared a photo of himself with Tendulkar and Lara on his Instagram account, saying that the three always did their best to entertain the fans.

Along with the photo, the legendary spinner wrote that the three endured "great battles" on the field and are "great friends" off it. Warne further mentioned that they always tried to entertain and play the game in the right spirit and inspire people.

Warne's post garnered over 50 thousand likes and tons of user comments, including Lord's Cricket Ground's official Instagram page calling the three 'Legends of the Game'. English television personality Piers Morgan wrote that the picture had three of his 'all-time World XI' and 'were a fabulous group of entertainers'.

Right from Sydney in January 1992, when Warne made his Test debut in the third match of the series in which Tendulkar smashed an unbeaten 148, to the numerous T20 matches in the Indian Premier League, the two greatest cricketers of the past two decades have fought enduring battles on the pitch which have become part of cricket folklore. Sachin Tendulkar and Shane Warne met 29 times in international matches, with Warne dismissing the master batsman on only four of those occasions.

As for the legendary West Indian, Sharne Warne has dismissed Brian Lara seven times in 20 Tests at an average of 55.

Warne represented Australia from 1992 to 2007 bagged more than 1000 wickets combined across Tests and One-day International (ODI). The former leg spinner is the second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket. He picked 708 wickets from just 145 Test matches. At the same time, he picked 293 wickets in 194 ODIs.

The cricketer turned commentator had also played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for four years, from 2008 to 2011. He led the Rajasthan Royals (RR) to IPL glory in the inaugural season.

