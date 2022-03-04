Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    RIP Shane Warne: When spin legend last reunited with greatest rivals Tendulkar, Lara

    Australia cricket legend Shane Warne passed away on Friday at the age of just 52 after suffering a suspected heart attack, his management have confirmed.

    RIP Shane Warne: When spin legend last reunited with greatest rivals Sachin Tendulkar Brian Lara
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Australia, First Published Mar 4, 2022, 9:24 PM IST

    Australian spin legend Shane Warne, who passed away on Friday after suffering a suspected heart attack, was among the all-time greats of the century to have played the game.

    Heralded as one of the most successful leg-spinners of his era, Warne and two other legendary batting maestros, Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara, have delighted cricketing fans globally throughout their professional careers. While the trio's on-field rivalry is legendary, so is their off-field friendship.

    Also read: Australian spin legend Shane Warne passes away at 52; tributes pour in

    Reminiscing one such moment, Shane Warne had, on May 25, 2021, shared a photo of himself with Tendulkar and Lara on his Instagram account, saying that the three always did their best to entertain the fans.

    Along with the photo, the legendary spinner wrote that the three endured "great battles" on the field and are "great friends" off it. Warne further mentioned that they always tried to entertain and play the game in the right spirit and inspire people.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Shane Warne (@shanewarne23)

    Warne's post garnered over 50 thousand likes and tons of user comments, including Lord's Cricket Ground's official Instagram page calling the three 'Legends of the Game'. English television personality Piers Morgan wrote that the picture had three of his 'all-time World XI' and 'were a fabulous group of entertainers'.

    Also read: 'Let's Go': Shane Warne's last Instagram post showed us why age is just a number!

    Right from Sydney in January 1992, when Warne made his Test debut in the third match of the series in which Tendulkar smashed an unbeaten 148, to the numerous T20 matches in the Indian Premier League, the two greatest cricketers of the past two decades have fought enduring battles on the pitch which have become part of cricket folklore. Sachin Tendulkar and Shane Warne met 29 times in international matches, with Warne dismissing the master batsman on only four of those occasions.

    Also read: "Shocked, stunned & miserable": Tendulkar mourns Warne's unfortunate demise

    As for the legendary West Indian, Sharne Warne has dismissed Brian Lara seven times in 20 Tests at an average of 55.

    Warne represented Australia from 1992 to 2007 bagged more than 1000 wickets combined across Tests and One-day International (ODI). The former leg spinner is the second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket. He picked 708 wickets from just 145 Test matches. At the same time, he picked 293 wickets in 194 ODIs.

    The cricketer turned commentator had also played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for four years, from 2008 to 2011. He led the Rajasthan Royals (RR) to IPL glory in the inaugural season.

    Also read: Shane Warne’s 8 controversies: From alleged assault to multiple affairs

    Last Updated Mar 4, 2022, 9:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shocked stunned and miserable: Sachin Tendulkar mourns Shane Warne unfortunate demise-ayh

    "Shocked, stunned & miserable": Tendulkar mourns Warne's unfortunate demise

    Lets Go Shane Warne last Instagram post showed us why age is just a number

    'Let's Go': Shane Warne's last Instagram post showed us why age is just a number!

    Australian spin legend Shane Warne passes away at 52 suspected heart attack; tributes pour in

    Australian spin legend Shane Warne passes away at 52; tributes pour in

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test: Rishabh Pant gritty 96 steals the show in Virat Kohli 100th Test-ayh

    IND vs SL, Mohali Test: Pant's gritty 96 steals the show in Kohli's 100th Test, fans laud

    ICC Womens World Cup 2022, New Zealand vs West Indies/Windies: WI upsets NZ in last-over thriller; fans stunned-ayh

    ICC Women's World Cup 2022: WI upsets NZ in last-over thriller; fans stunned

    Recent Stories

    Shane Warne death: A look at his net worth during his illustrious career-dnm

    Shane Warne death: A look at his net worth during his illustrious career

    Shocked stunned and miserable: Sachin Tendulkar mourns Shane Warne unfortunate demise-ayh

    "Shocked, stunned & miserable": Tendulkar mourns Warne's unfortunate demise

    Shane Warne 8 controversies From alleged assault to multiple affairs drb

    Shane Warne’s 8 controversies: From alleged assault to multiple affairs

    RIP Shane Warne: A look at Warnie's career-best performances across formats-ayh

    RIP Shane Warne: A look at "Warnie's" career-best performances across formats

    Lets Go Shane Warne last Instagram post showed us why age is just a number

    'Let's Go': Shane Warne's last Instagram post showed us why age is just a number!

    Recent Videos

    Zelenskyy comedy series Servant of the People regains popularity amidst Russia-Ukraine war

    Zelenskyy's comedy series 'Servant of the People' regains popularity amidst Russia-Ukraine war

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: BJP workers in exuberant mood ahead of PM Modi's roadshow in Varanasi-dnm

    UP Election 2022: BJP workers in exuberant mood ahead of PM Modi’s roadshow in Varanasi

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: CFC fought and made ATKMB work hard to earn those points - Syed Sabir Pasha-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: CFC fought and made ATKMB work hard to earn those points - Pasha

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: When you enjoy the game, you play better - ATKMB's Juan Ferrando on CFC success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: When you enjoy the game, you play better - ATKMB's Ferrando

    Video Icon
    WHO flies down life-saving aid for Ukraine from Dubai

    WHO flies down life-saving aid for Ukraine from Dubai

    Video Icon