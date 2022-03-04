RIP Shane Warne: Here are the top records held by the spin great

Shane Warne has passed away at 52. He was rated as one of the greatest spinners of all time. Here are some of the top records he holds in the sport.

Australian spin legend Shane Warne had bid farewell to cricket more than a decade ago. However, he said goodbye to the world on Friday, searching for eternal peace. As the cricketing world mourns his sad demise and will miss him, his legacy will stay on forever. In the same light, we look at some of his outstanding records in the sport.

Highest Australian wicket-taker of all-time

You all might be aware of Warne's 708 wickets in Test cricket, which is the second-highest in the format. However, he is also only the second cricketer to have claimed 1,000 international wickets, while he is the highest Aussie wicket-taker of all time. ALSO READ: "Shocked, stunned & miserable" - Tendulkar mourns Warne's unfortunate demise

Most Australian fifers and ten-for

With so many international wickets, it is no surprise that Warne also holds the Australian record for most fifers and ten-for in the sport. Having 37 fifers in Test and one in ODIs, he has 38 to his name, also the second-most in the world. As for ten-for, he has ten of them, again being the second-most globally.

Most wickets by a leg-spinner

In one of the unique records, he possesses the record of having the most wickets by a leg-spinner. ALSO READ: RIP Shane Warne - A look at "Warnie's" career-best performances across formats

First to 700 Test wickets

Although Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan finished as the highest wicket-taker in Tests and international cricket, Warne was the first to bag 700 wickets in the most extended format. He attained the feat during the fourth Ashes Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in 2006. Notably, he was also the first for 600 Test wickets.