Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    RIP Shane Warne: Here are the top records held by the spin great

    First Published Mar 4, 2022, 9:58 PM IST

    Shane Warne has passed away at 52. He was rated as one of the greatest spinners of all time. Here are some of the top records he holds in the sport.

    Australian spin legend Shane Warne had bid farewell to cricket more than a decade ago. However, he said goodbye to the world on Friday, searching for eternal peace. As the cricketing world mourns his sad demise and will miss him, his legacy will stay on forever. In the same light, we look at some of his outstanding records in the sport.

    Highest Australian wicket-taker of all-time
    You all might be aware of Warne's 708 wickets in Test cricket, which is the second-highest in the format. However, he is also only the second cricketer to have claimed 1,000 international wickets, while he is the highest Aussie wicket-taker of all time.

    ALSO READ: "Shocked, stunned & miserable" - Tendulkar mourns Warne's unfortunate demise

    Most Australian fifers and ten-for
    With so many international wickets, it is no surprise that Warne also holds the Australian record for most fifers and ten-for in the sport. Having 37 fifers in Test and one in ODIs, he has 38 to his name, also the second-most in the world. As for ten-for, he has ten of them, again being the second-most globally.

    Most wickets by a leg-spinner
    In one of the unique records, he possesses the record of having the most wickets by a leg-spinner.

    ALSO READ: RIP Shane Warne - A look at "Warnie's" career-best performances across formats

    First to 700 Test wickets
    Although Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan finished as the highest wicket-taker in Tests and international cricket, Warne was the first to bag 700 wickets in the most extended format. He attained the feat during the fourth Ashes Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in 2006. Notably, he was also the first for 600 Test wickets.

    Only captain-cum-coach to win IPL
    Warne played for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) between 2008-10. He was the side's captain, while he also happened to be its coach. He led the side to title glory during the inaugural edition in 2008, thus becoming the first-ever and the only captain-cum-coach to win the IPL to date.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    RIP Shane Warne: When spin legend last reunited with greatest rivals Sachin Tendulkar Brian Lara

    RIP Shane Warne: When spin legend last reunited with greatest rivals Tendulkar, Lara

    Shocked stunned and miserable: Sachin Tendulkar mourns Shane Warne unfortunate demise-ayh

    "Shocked, stunned & miserable": Tendulkar mourns Warne's unfortunate demise

    Lets Go Shane Warne last Instagram post showed us why age is just a number

    'Let's Go': Shane Warne's last Instagram post showed us why age is just a number!

    Australian spin legend Shane Warne passes away at 52 suspected heart attack; tributes pour in

    Australian spin legend Shane Warne passes away at 52; tributes pour in

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test: Rishabh Pant gritty 96 steals the show in Virat Kohli 100th Test-ayh

    IND vs SL, Mohali Test: Pant's gritty 96 steals the show in Kohli's 100th Test, fans laud

    Recent Stories

    FIR against Rana Ayyub for allegedly referring Hindu students as 'terrorist'-dnm

    FIR against Rana Ayyub for allegedly referring Hindu students as 'terrorist'

    When Shane Warne taught Shilpa Shetty a trick or two of Poker drb

    When Shane Warne taught Shilpa Shetty a trick or two of Poker

    RIP Shane Warne: When spin legend last reunited with greatest rivals Sachin Tendulkar Brian Lara

    RIP Shane Warne: When spin legend last reunited with greatest rivals Tendulkar, Lara

    Shane Warne death: A look at his net worth during his illustrious career-dnm

    Shane Warne death: A look at his net worth during his illustrious career

    Shocked stunned and miserable: Sachin Tendulkar mourns Shane Warne unfortunate demise-ayh

    "Shocked, stunned & miserable": Tendulkar mourns Warne's unfortunate demise

    Recent Videos

    Zelenskyy comedy series Servant of the People regains popularity amidst Russia-Ukraine war

    Zelenskyy's comedy series 'Servant of the People' regains popularity amidst Russia-Ukraine war

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: BJP workers in exuberant mood ahead of PM Modi's roadshow in Varanasi-dnm

    UP Election 2022: BJP workers in exuberant mood ahead of PM Modi’s roadshow in Varanasi

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: CFC fought and made ATKMB work hard to earn those points - Syed Sabir Pasha-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: CFC fought and made ATKMB work hard to earn those points - Pasha

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: When you enjoy the game, you play better - ATKMB's Juan Ferrando on CFC success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: When you enjoy the game, you play better - ATKMB's Ferrando

    Video Icon
    WHO flies down life-saving aid for Ukraine from Dubai

    WHO flies down life-saving aid for Ukraine from Dubai

    Video Icon