Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul wedding: Suniel Shetty opens up about daughter's Shaadi plans

Suniel Shetty finally spoke about his daughter Athiya Shetty's nuptials to cricketer KL Rahul. In a recent conversation with the media, the veteran actor revealed something.

Suniel Shetty confirmed daughter Athiya Shetty's wedding to popular cricketer KL Rahul. At a recent press conference for his forthcoming online series Dharavi Bank, the veteran actor revealed the intriguing remark.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul just moved in together to their new house, as was previously reported. Carter Road in Bandra is where the soon-to-be-married couple got their dream house. According to reports, the pair will shortly start making wedding preparations.

When Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are getting married, the media questioned Suniel Shetty at the Dharavi Bank launch ceremony. The actor stated that his daughter's wedding is coming and said his excitement about it. Suniel Shetty repeated, "Jaldi hogi," signalling that the significant announcement is imminent.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's relationship

According to rumours, the young actress and the famous cricketer have been dating seriously for around three years. A few months ago, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul declared their Instagram relationship official. Since then, they have been frequently in the news for their beautiful public displays of affection. I hope I'm invited to this wedding that's taking place in three months, lol, Athiya wrote earlier on her official Instagram story

