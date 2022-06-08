Joe Root moves up to 2nd place in ICC Test rankings update, Kane Williamson slips

England batter Joe Root moved up to second place in ICC’s Test rankings after his Lord’s heroics. However, it wasn’t the same for New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson.

Image credit: Getty

After his fourth innings century won England their first Test match in more than ten months, Joe Root entered the top two of the ICC Test rankings, surpassing Steven Smith. Root was in the first place back in December 2021 before being replaced by Marnus Labuschagne and Smith after a disappointing end to the 2021/22 Ashes. Root is now only ten rating points behind Labuschagne. Root wasn’t the only England player to move up in the rankings, as James Anderson moved up two places to seventh in the Test bowling rankings.

Image credit: Getty

In his comeback test, Anderson bowled well, taking six wickets. New Zealand’s Kyle Jamieson was rewarded for his six-wicket spell, as he moved to third in the Test bowling rankings. England and New Zealand are scheduled to play a couple of more Test matches in their series [with one starting this Friday], which will likely impact the rankings even more. ALSO READ: MITHALI RAJ RETIRES - ANIL KUMBLE TO VVS LAXMAN - INDIAN CRICKETERS HAIL HER DECORATED CAREER

Image credit: Getty

After Tuesday, Australia and Sri Lanka’s first T20 International, a couple of batters in the top ten, moved up. Aaron Finch, who scored an unbeaten 61 last night, moved up one place to fifth, while Pathum Nissanka, who scored 36, moved up two spots to seventh. Sri Lanka and Australia are scheduled to play two more T20Is before playing five ODIs and a couple of Tests.

Image credit: Getty