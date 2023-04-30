IPL 2023: How is Hardik Pandya leading the way for Gujarat Titans? Vijay Shankar illustrates
IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans avenged its home defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders by drubbing the side by seven wickets in Kolkata on Saturday. Meanwhile, Vijay Shankar has revealed how Hardik Pandya leads the way for the former.
Image credit: PTI
Skipper Hardik Pandya leading the way in difficult situations has been one of the biggest reasons for defending champion Gujarat Titans' (GT) consistency in the current Indian Premier League (IPL) season, just like last time, said all-rounder Vijay Shankar. GT is again on top of the IPL points table with six wins from eight games after beating former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven wickets on Saturday.
"Hardik is aggressive. He wants a find a way to come out good in difficult situations. He always wants to do it for the team. He takes the new ball. He had delivered it when we needed the wicket of Rohit Sharma against Mumbai Indians," Vijay cited examples of his skipper's game-changing efforts.
"He [Hardik] got a 66 on a difficult wicket against LSG. He is taking up a lot of responsibility. That's the best thing to do. When you are captain, you have to show the team that this is how it is done. That is why all the other players trust him and do whatever the team asks us to do," added Vijay.
GT successfully sealed close games, and Vijay credited it to its strict training regime. "The amount of practice we do as a team is unbelievable. Every individual in our team practices so hard. We do it harsh and harsh. We find ways to come out good in difficult situations. There will be difficult situations in IPL or any T20 match. It's about communicating well," he presented.
Vijay has had some impressive performances in this edition. Still, he wants to talk about something other than his India comeback, having last donned national colours in England in the 2019 ICC World Cup. "It's too far for me. Mentally, I'm not thinking about that. If I can win matches for my team, that's the only satisfaction I can take from every game. I'll be pleased to contribute to my team's wins. Cricket is something we love. That's why we continue playing. No expectations. I just wanted to enjoy my cricket," he signed off.
