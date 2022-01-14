IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders appoint Bharat Arun as bowling coach

Former champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has made its first change in terms of the support staff ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. It has roped in a new bowling coach in the form of Bharat Arun. He will be replacing Kyle Mills after the New Zealand coach served the side since IPL 2020.

Arun happens to be the former Indian bowling coach that he served twice, 2014-15 and 2017-21. Before guiding Team India, he worked with the India U-19 team in 2012 and was also a member of the coaching staff at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. On the other hand, he had also worked with domestic sides like Bengal and Tamil Nadu.

"I'm very excited and looking forward to becoming part of a highly successful franchise, such as the Knight Riders. I have admired the Knight Riders franchise for not only being very successful in the IPL and around the world in T20 leagues but also for the way it is very professionally run," Arun was quoted as saying by a KKR release following his appointment.

Notably, this won't be the first time Arun would be coaching in the IPL. He had previously guided Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) between 2015-17. Arun will be working alongside head coach Brendon McCullum and assistant coach Abhishek Nayar, along with assistant bowling coach Omkar Salvi. McCullum expressed his delight at having Arun at the helm.

"With a strong and successful pedigree in the international game, I'm sure Arun will complement the current staff we have, and I look forward to working with him. His experience at the international level and the ability to give confidence and clarity to our bowling group will be important, as we attempt to quickly align a new group of players to the values and style of play for KKR," McCullum inferred.