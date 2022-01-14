  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders appoint Bharat Arun as bowling coach

    Kolkata Knight Riders have roped in a new bowling coach. Bharat Arun replaces Kyle Mills from IPL 2022. He was Royal Challengers Bangalore before between 2015-17.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders, KKR appoints Bharat Arun as bowling coach-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jan 14, 2022, 5:00 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Former champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has made its first change in terms of the support staff ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. It has roped in a new bowling coach in the form of Bharat Arun. He will be replacing Kyle Mills after the New Zealand coach served the side since IPL 2020.

    Arun happens to be the former Indian bowling coach that he served twice, 2014-15 and 2017-21. Before guiding Team India, he worked with the India U-19 team in 2012 and was also a member of the coaching staff at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. On the other hand, he had also worked with domestic sides like Bengal and Tamil Nadu.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022 to be played in South Africa?

    "I'm very excited and looking forward to becoming part of a highly successful franchise, such as the Knight Riders. I have admired the Knight Riders franchise for not only being very successful in the IPL and around the world in T20 leagues but also for the way it is very professionally run," Arun was quoted as saying by a KKR release following his appointment.

    Notably, this won't be the first time Arun would be coaching in the IPL. He had previously guided Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) between 2015-17. Arun will be working alongside head coach Brendon McCullum and assistant coach Abhishek Nayar, along with assistant bowling coach Omkar Salvi. McCullum expressed his delight at having Arun at the helm.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - Will Joe Root enter mega auction?

    "With a strong and successful pedigree in the international game, I'm sure Arun will complement the current staff we have, and I look forward to working with him. His experience at the international level and the ability to give confidence and clarity to our bowling group will be important, as we attempt to quickly align a new group of players to the values and style of play for KKR," McCullum inferred.

    Last Updated Jan 14, 2022, 5:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Gautam Gambhir slams Virat Kohli for crying foul-play over controversial DRS call-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Gambhir slams Kohli for crying foul-play over controversial DRS call

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Rishabh Pant's gritty century headlines Day 3, check out the talking points-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Rishabh Pant's gritty century headlines Day 3, check out the talking points

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Indians cry foul play following controversial DRS call-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Indians cry foul play following controversial DRS call

    Virat Kohli adorable hi to daughter Vamika in the stands will melt your heart watch drb

    Virat Kohli’s adorable ‘hi’ to daughter Vamika in the stands will melt your heart; watch

    IND vs SA, Freedom, Series 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Rishabh Pant slams 4th Test century as India sets a target of 212 to South Africa, netizens hail-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Pant slams 4th Test century as India sets a target of 212, netizens hail

    Recent Stories

    Is Katy Perry topless? Singer's latest post leaves fans wondering and a few drooling (Pictures Insides) RCB

    Is Katy Perry topless? Singer's latest post leaves fans wondering and a few drooling (Pictures Insides)

    Kia Carens booking open in India likely to debut in February 2022 All about it gcw

    Kia Carens booking open in India, likely to debut in February 2022; All about it

    Budget 2022 Session to be held from Jan 31 Union Budget to be presented by Nirmala Sitharaman on Feb 1 gcw

    Budget 2022: Session to be held from Jan 31, Union Budget to be presented by Nirmala Sitharaman on Feb 1

    Should Ralf Rangnick change Manchester United's system for Cristiano Ronaldo?-ayh

    Should Ralf Rangnick change Manchester United's system for Cristiano Ronaldo?

    UP Election 2022: Muslim community welcomes Yogi Adityanath's candidature from Ayodhya, says Iqbal Ansari-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Muslim community welcomes Yogi Adityanath's candidature from Ayodhya, says Iqbal Ansari

    Recent Videos

    Bikaner Guwahati Express derailment Mangled coaches cleared; glitch in locomotive led to mishap

    Bikaner-Guwahati Express derailment: Mangled coaches cleared; glitch in locomotive led to mishap

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 59): Hyderabad FC spoils Chennaiyin FC's top-4 hopes with a 1-1 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 59): Hyderabad FC spoils Chennaiyin FC's top-4 hopes with a 1-1 draw

    Video Icon
    Bishop Franco Mulakkal acquittal reaction legal battle to continue

    Bishop Franco Mulakkal acquittal: 'We are saddened. This is unbelievable'

    Video Icon
    Guwahati Bikaner Express derails Dramatic footage shows extent of damage watch

    Guwahati-Bikaner Express derails in West Bengal: Dramatic footage shows extent of damage

    Video Icon
    PM Modi reviews COVID situation across country, takes stock of pandemic in all states/UTs with CMs-dnm

    PM Modi reviews COVID situation across country, takes stock of pandemic in all states/UTs with CMs

    Video Icon