IPL 2022: Amid retention race, KL Rahul and Rashid Khan likely to face one year ban; here's why

The 2022 Indian Premier League will see the mega auction in January. While KL Rahul and Rashid Khan are reportedly entering the auction pool, they could receive a season ban for poaching.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will get bigger and better with a couple of new teams arriving. Consequently, the mega auction has been slated ahead of the new season while the retention race is still on. However, it is possible that two players could be banned before the auction, in the form of KL Rahul and Rashid Khan.

As per reports, wicketkeeper-opener Rahul has not been retained by his franchise Punjab Kings (PBKS), which he led for the past couple of seasons. On the other hand, top Afghan spinner Rashid is also apparently not on the retention list of SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). Moreover, if reports are accurate, both players have already been eyed by the two new franchises, leading to them opting not to be retained. ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - Dhoni, Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah, Samson retained; Rahul, Pandya, Gill, Dhawan, Iyer enter auction pool

As per Insidesport, PBKS and SRH have complained to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regarding a possible 'pursuing & poaching' of the two players against the Lucknow franchise. It has been alleged that the new side has offered significant sums of money to the players.

It has also been testified that the parties were already in discussions beforehand. As a result, the BCCI is looking to investigate the matter. A BCCI official told the publication that while an official complaint is yet to be lodged, it would investigate the same and take suitable action upon being found guilty. Although he reckoned that such practices are standard, it is unfair since it disturbs the balance of the side. ALSO READ: IPL 2022: - Defending champion Chennai Super Kings likely to kick start campaign from April 2 at Chepauk

It has been reported that Lucknow is offering ₹20 crore to Rahul, while it is also willing to provide ₹16 crore to Rashid Khan. As of now, both players earn ₹11 crore and ₹9 crore, respectively. Provided both players are found guilty of poaching, they could be banned for a year, as it is against the IPL's protocol.