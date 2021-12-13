  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India vs South Africa 2021-22: Rohit Sharma doubtful for Tests after suffering injury

    First Published Dec 13, 2021, 6:30 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Rohit Sharma has reportedly suffered an injury during a recent practice session. As a result, he is doubtful for the Test series in South Africa from December 26.

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Trophy 2021-22: Rohit Sharma doubtful for Tests after suffering injury-ayh

    Team India has suffered a setback ahead of its Test series for the Freedom Trophy against South Africa, starting December 26. Senior opener Rohit Sharma has reportedly sustained an injury during one of the recent practice sessions. Consequently, his participation in the Tests seems doubtful, where he happens to be the vice-captain.

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Trophy 2021-22: Rohit Sharma doubtful for Tests after suffering injury-ayh

    As per ESPNCricinfo, the nature of Rohit's injury is yet to be confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). However, if he happens to be ruled out, he will likely be replaced by uncapped Priyank Panchal. The latter has supposedly already been alerted by the BCCI.

    ALSO READ: India vs South Africa 2021-22 - Quinton de Kock likely to miss 2nd, 3rd Test due to paternity leave

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Trophy 2021-22: Rohit Sharma doubtful for Tests after suffering injury-ayh

    Rohit happens to have suffered the injury before the team entered quarantine in Mumbai, ahead of its scheduled departure to South Africa. Nonetheless, Rohit's absence might come as a tremendous blow for the side. He has been the highest run-scorer in the longest format for India this year. Also, if ruled out, it would be enjoyable to see if India hands back the deputy captaincy role to Ajinkya Rahane and give it to KL Rahul.

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Trophy 2021-22: Rohit Sharma doubtful for Tests after suffering injury-ayh

    Since the 2019 home series against South Africa, Rohit has amassed 1462 runs in 16 Tests at an average of 58.48, including five centuries. He was also the Man of the Match for his innings of 127 that handed India the win over England at The Oval a few months back.

    ALSO READ: India vs South Africa 2021-22 - BCCI announces Test squad; Rohit Sharma to lead in ODIs

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Trophy 2021-22: Rohit Sharma doubtful for Tests after suffering injury-ayh

    As for Panchal, he was among the reserves during the England tour this year. To date, he has played 100 First-Class games, scoring 7,011 runs at 45.52, including 24 tins and 25 half-centuries, with a top score of an unbeaten 314. He also led India A in the just-happened tour of South Africa, scoring 96, 24 and 0 in three innings of the unofficial Test series.

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Trophy 2021-22: Rohit Sharma doubtful for Tests after suffering injury-ayh

    IND squad for SA Tests: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul (wk), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Trophy 2021-22: Quinton de Kock likely to miss 2nd, 3rd Test due to paternity leave-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22: Quinton de Kock likely to miss 2nd, 3rd Test due to paternity leave

    Australian opener David Warner rewarded for stellar T20 World Cup show named ICC Mens Player of the Month

    Australian opener David Warner rewarded for stellar T20 World Cup show; named ICC Men's Player of the Month

    Kamran Akmal pulls out of PSL after being demoted to silver category in players draft; what's next for him?-ayh

    Kamran Akmal pulls out of PSL after being demoted to silver category in players draft; what's next for him?

    Virat Kohli recalls ROFL moment with birthday boy Yuvraj Singh WATCH

    Virat Kohli recalls ROFL moment with birthday boy Yuvraj Singh (WATCH)

    Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Venkatesh Iyer dedicates century to Rajinikanth on Thalaivar's birthday watch viral video KKR

    Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: Venkatesh Iyer dedicates century to Rajinikanth on Thalaivar's birthday (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Parliament attack anniversary interview with former CRPF Inspector General

    20 years since Parliament attack: 'Pakistan will always try to hit soft targets'

    Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora test Covid-19 positive; BMC says both 'violated norms, attended several parties' drb

    Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora test Covid-19 positive; BMC says both 'violated norms, attended several parties'

    Not an abuse, it means 'stupid', says Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut after FIR in Delhi

    'Ch*****' is not an abuse, it means 'stupid', says Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut after FIR in Delhi

    Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain's wedding: Check out bride's huge diamond solitaire ring (Inside Pictures) RCB

    Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain's wedding: Check out bride's huge diamond solitaire ring (Inside Pictures)

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Trophy 2021-22: Quinton de Kock likely to miss 2nd, 3rd Test due to paternity leave-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22: Quinton de Kock likely to miss 2nd, 3rd Test due to paternity leave

    Recent Videos

    Harnaaz Sandhu crowned 70th Miss Universe: All you need to know about this Indian beauty queen drb

    Harnaaz Sandhu crowned 70th Miss Universe: All you need to know about this Indian beauty queen

    Video Icon
    Formula One Abu Dhabi GP From F1 driver Jos Verstappen's son to 2021 champion look back at max verstappen journey

    From F1 driver’s son to 2021 Champion: Here’s a look back at Max Verstappen’s journey

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters: We have to admit that every game will be hard for KBFC - Ivan Vukomanovic after SCEB draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: We have to admit that every game will be hard for KBFC - Ivan Vukomanovic after SCEB draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal needs to improve, including the coaches and the players - Jose Manuel Diaz after Kerala Blasters draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB needs to improve, including the coaches and the players - Jose Manuel Diaz after KBFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs KBFC Match Highlights (Game 26): SC East Bengal stays winless following 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 27): East Bengal stays winless following 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters

    Video Icon