India vs South Africa 2021-22: Rohit Sharma doubtful for Tests after suffering injury

Team India has suffered a setback ahead of its Test series for the Freedom Trophy against South Africa, starting December 26. Senior opener Rohit Sharma has reportedly sustained an injury during one of the recent practice sessions. Consequently, his participation in the Tests seems doubtful, where he happens to be the vice-captain.

As per ESPNCricinfo, the nature of Rohit's injury is yet to be confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). However, if he happens to be ruled out, he will likely be replaced by uncapped Priyank Panchal. The latter has supposedly already been alerted by the BCCI. ALSO READ: India vs South Africa 2021-22 - Quinton de Kock likely to miss 2nd, 3rd Test due to paternity leave

Rohit happens to have suffered the injury before the team entered quarantine in Mumbai, ahead of its scheduled departure to South Africa. Nonetheless, Rohit's absence might come as a tremendous blow for the side. He has been the highest run-scorer in the longest format for India this year. Also, if ruled out, it would be enjoyable to see if India hands back the deputy captaincy role to Ajinkya Rahane and give it to KL Rahul.

Since the 2019 home series against South Africa, Rohit has amassed 1462 runs in 16 Tests at an average of 58.48, including five centuries. He was also the Man of the Match for his innings of 127 that handed India the win over England at The Oval a few months back. ALSO READ: India vs South Africa 2021-22 - BCCI announces Test squad; Rohit Sharma to lead in ODIs

As for Panchal, he was among the reserves during the England tour this year. To date, he has played 100 First-Class games, scoring 7,011 runs at 45.52, including 24 tins and 25 half-centuries, with a top score of an unbeaten 314. He also led India A in the just-happened tour of South Africa, scoring 96, 24 and 0 in three innings of the unofficial Test series.