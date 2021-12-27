IND vs SA 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: How KL Rahul transformed into a Test player? Dinesh Karthik explains

India finished Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test against South Africa on top on Sunday. KL Rahul struck an unbeaten 112 to keep India going, while Dinesh Karthik explains how the former transformed into a Test player.

It was sheer dominance from India with the bat on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test against South Africa of the Freedom Series 2021-22 at the Centurion Park on Sunday. India finished on 272/3, while wicketkeeper opener KL Rahul struck an unbeaten 122. On the same note, veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik explains Rahul's transformation into a Test player.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Karthik revealed that Rahul was very aggressive with the bat at the domestic level, making it difficult for him to sustain in the longest format. He recalled that Rahul had to undergo revision in his technique and temperament to adjust himself to the requirements of Test cricket. Eventually, he gained confidence and became the player that he is today. ALSO READ: IND vs SA 2021-22, Boxing Day Test - Rahul's century to Pujara's duck - The talking points from Day 1

Karthik reckoned that Rahul made some technical adjustments to his play, which involved his standing position, the positioning of his hands and other small stuff. He also hailed how Rahul handled the new ball, on how he left it and played it late. Since the England tour a few months back, he has impressed everyone and has been backed to open regularly in the longest format.

Karthik was also notable for Rahul's 100-plus partnership with fellow opener Mayank Agarwal. He remembered that since both hail from the same state and have played a lot of cricket together, it turns out to be a good bonding factor between the two, obliging India massively. They have become the first Karnataka pair to put on a 100-run opening stand for India. ALSO READ: India vs South Africa 2021-22, Boxing Day Test - KL Rahul scores 7th Test century, netizens applaud