    India vs South Africa 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: KL Rahul scores 7th Test century, netizens applaud

    India has piled pressure on South Africa on Sunday's Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test for the Freedom Trophy. Meanwhile, KL Rahul has scored his seventh Test century. Consequently, netizens are delighted.

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Trophy 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: KL Rahul scores 7th Test century, netizens applaud
    Team Newsable
    Centurion, First Published Dec 26, 2021, 8:19 PM IST
    India had done a fine job against South Africa on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test for the 2021-22 Freedom Trophy at the Centurion Park on Sunday. Meanwhile, Indian wicketkeeper-opener KL Rahul continued his flawless form, scoring his seventh Test century. As a result, netizens have been left delighted with it while we present some of the top tweets below.

    Rahul was involved in a 117-run opening stand with Mayank Agarwal before the latter was trapped leg-before by pacer Lungi Ngidi for 60. However, Rahul was not disturbed by the fall of two quick wickets, with the other being Chetweshwar Pujara (0). He was somewhat supported by skipper Virat Kohli (35), as the two put on 82 runs for the third wicket.

    ALSO READ: India vs South Africa 2021-22, Boxing Day Test - Virat Kohli eclipses Mohammad Azharuddin in a central record

    After Kohli fell to Ngidi as well, he has been batting along well with Ajinkya Rahane (25*), with the latter looking in delicate touch as well. With this ton, Rahul (5) has gone past Virender Sehwag (4) to score the most 100s by an Indian opener outside Asia in the format, while the list is led by Sunil Gavaskar (15).

    Rahul is also the second Indian opener to score a century in SA after Wasim Jaffer (116) in Cape Town during 2006-07. Notably, he has scored a ton against a side he has played at least a couple of games. Besides, he has also achieved a 100 in all the six countries he has played to date.

    ALSO READ: India vs South Africa 2021-22, Boxing Day Test - Virat Kohli opts to bat, moves in with six batters

    Match summary
    Winning the toss and opting to bat, it has been a commendable start by the openers. While Agarwal scored 60 before being trapped leg-before by pacer Ngidi, Pujara's horror run continued as he departed for an unfortunate duck to the same man. Nonetheless, fellow opener KL Rahul is batting past 100, while Rahane is duly supporting him.
    Brief scores: IND 157/2 (Mayank- 60; Rahul- 110*; Ngidi- 3/44) vs SA.

    Last Updated Dec 26, 2021, 8:24 PM IST
    Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22: Himachal Pradesh stuns Tamil Nadu to win maiden domestic title, netizens rejoice

    Shoaib Akhtar's mother passes away, Harbhajan Singh among the ones to pay condolences

    Ashes 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: ENG's opening woes to Root's conversion failure - Talking points from Day 1

    India vs South Africa 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Virat Kohli opts to bat, moves in with six batters

    ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2021: Pakistan defeats India by 2 wickets in last-ball finish, netizens go berserk

    Did you know Salman Khan once used same mug for toilet, shower and tea? Read details

    Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22: Himachal Pradesh stuns Tamil Nadu to win maiden domestic title, netizens rejoice

    Salman Khan wanted to be a writer but became ACTOR: Here are 7 facts that Bhai's fans should know

    Karnataka bandh: Various associations, Kannada groups differ with Vatal Nagaraj and team

    India vs South Africa 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Virat Kohli eclipses Mohammad Azharuddin in a central record

    Watch: Hindu groups stop Christmas event in Karnataka, ask Christian school to put up Lord Shiva photo

    ISL 2021-22: KBFC has to stay together with the force to continue - Ivan Vukomanovic on JFC clash

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 40): Odisha FC holds FC Goa 1-1

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas’ traditional plum cake

