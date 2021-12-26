India vs South Africa 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: KL Rahul scores 7th Test century, netizens applaud

India has piled pressure on South Africa on Sunday's Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test for the Freedom Trophy. Meanwhile, KL Rahul has scored his seventh Test century. Consequently, netizens are delighted.

India had done a fine job against South Africa on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test for the 2021-22 Freedom Trophy at the Centurion Park on Sunday. Meanwhile, Indian wicketkeeper-opener KL Rahul continued his flawless form, scoring his seventh Test century. As a result, netizens have been left delighted with it while we present some of the top tweets below.

Rahul was involved in a 117-run opening stand with Mayank Agarwal before the latter was trapped leg-before by pacer Lungi Ngidi for 60. However, Rahul was not disturbed by the fall of two quick wickets, with the other being Chetweshwar Pujara (0). He was somewhat supported by skipper Virat Kohli (35), as the two put on 82 runs for the third wicket.

After Kohli fell to Ngidi as well, he has been batting along well with Ajinkya Rahane (25*), with the latter looking in delicate touch as well. With this ton, Rahul (5) has gone past Virender Sehwag (4) to score the most 100s by an Indian opener outside Asia in the format, while the list is led by Sunil Gavaskar (15).

Rahul is also the second Indian opener to score a century in SA after Wasim Jaffer (116) in Cape Town during 2006-07. Notably, he has scored a ton against a side he has played at least a couple of games. Besides, he has also achieved a 100 in all the six countries he has played to date.

Match summary

Winning the toss and opting to bat, it has been a commendable start by the openers. While Agarwal scored 60 before being trapped leg-before by pacer Ngidi, Pujara's horror run continued as he departed for an unfortunate duck to the same man. Nonetheless, fellow opener KL Rahul is batting past 100, while Rahane is duly supporting him.

Brief scores: IND 157/2 (Mayank- 60; Rahul- 110*; Ngidi- 3/44) vs SA.