India vs New Zealand 2021-22: A look at the Test figures and numbers between the two

A thrilling two-Test series gets underway from Thursday, as India and New Zealand lock horns. The series would be highly crucial for both sides. While India eyes payback for its defeat in the ICC World Test Championship final earlier this year, NZ would look to revive its five-match losing streak, having lost five Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) in a row. In the same light, we present the figures, numbers and states between the two in the longest format to date.

Team

Best total: IND - 583/7 (Ahmedabad, 1999); NZ - 680/8 (Wellington, 2014)

Best aggregate total: IND - 1,338 (Hyderabad, 2010); NZ - 1,505 (Auckland, 1990)

Best win (innings): IND - innings and 198 runs (Nagpur, 2010); NZ - innings and 33 runs (Wellington, 1976)

Best win (runs): IND - 321 runs (Indore, 2016); NZ - 167 runs (Nagpur, 1969)

Best win (wickets): IND - 10 wickets (Hyderabad, 1988 & Hamilton, 2009); NZ - 10 wickets (Christchurch, 1990 & Wellington, 2002, 2020)

Batting

Most runs: IND - Rahul Dravid (1,659); NZ - Brendon McCullum (1,224)

Best score: IND - Vinoo Mankad (231); NZ - McCullum (302)

Best average: IND - Dravid (63.80); NZ - Bert Sutcliffe (68.07)

Most centuries: IND - Dravid (6); NZ - McCullum (4)

Most 50-plus: IND - Dravid (12); NZ - Bev Congdon (9)

Mos runs (series): IND - Mankad (526 in 1955-56); NZ - Sutcliffe (615 in 1955-56)

Best partnership: IND - Mankad-Pankaj Roy (413, Chennai 1956); NZ - McCullum-BJ Watling (352, Wellington 2014)

Wicketkeeping

Most dismissals: IND - Dhoni (33), NZ - Ian Smith (29)

Most dismissals (innings): IND - Dhoni & Syed Kirmani (6); NZ - Watling (6)

Most dismissals (match): IND - Dhoni (7); NZ - Watling (9)

Most dismissals (series): IND - Dhoni (12 in 2008-09); NZ - Watling (15 in 2013-14)

Fielding

Most catches: IND - Dravid (17); NZ - Ross Taylor (21)

Most catches (match): IND - Rusi Surti & Ravindra Jadeja (5); NZ - Stephen Fleming & Tom Latham (5)

Most catches (series): IND - Wadekar (10 in 1967-68); NZ - Fleming & Bruce Murray (8 in 1998-99 & 1967-68)