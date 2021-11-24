  • Facebook
    India vs New Zealand 2021-22: A look at the Test figures and numbers between the two

    First Published Nov 24, 2021, 6:03 PM IST
    It would be an exciting Test series between India and New Zealand, starting Thursday. The two have been involved in fierce battles in the past. Thus, we present the numbers between the two to date.

    A thrilling two-Test series gets underway from Thursday, as India and New Zealand lock horns. The series would be highly crucial for both sides. While India eyes payback for its defeat in the ICC World Test Championship final earlier this year, NZ would look to revive its five-match losing streak, having lost five Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) in a row. In the same light, we present the figures, numbers and states between the two in the longest format to date.

    Team
    Best total:     IND - 583/7 (Ahmedabad, 1999); NZ - 680/8 (Wellington, 2014)
    Best aggregate total: IND - 1,338 (Hyderabad, 2010); NZ - 1,505 (Auckland, 1990)
    Best win (innings): IND - innings and 198 runs (Nagpur, 2010); NZ - innings and 33 runs (Wellington, 1976)
    Best win (runs): IND - 321 runs (Indore, 2016); NZ - 167 runs (Nagpur, 1969)
    Best win (wickets): IND - 10 wickets (Hyderabad, 1988 & Hamilton, 2009); NZ - 10 wickets (Christchurch, 1990 & Wellington, 2002, 2020)

     

    Batting
    Most runs:     IND - Rahul Dravid (1,659); NZ - Brendon McCullum (1,224)
    Best score: IND - Vinoo Mankad (231); NZ - McCullum (302)
    Best average: IND - Dravid (63.80); NZ - Bert Sutcliffe (68.07)
    Most centuries: IND - Dravid (6); NZ - McCullum (4)
    Most 50-plus: IND - Dravid (12); NZ - Bev Congdon (9)
    Mos runs (series): IND - Mankad (526 in 1955-56); NZ - Sutcliffe (615 in 1955-56)
    Best partnership: IND - Mankad-Pankaj Roy (413, Chennai 1956); NZ - McCullum-BJ Watling (352, Wellington 2014)

    Wicketkeeping
    Most dismissals:     IND - Dhoni (33), NZ - Ian Smith (29)
    Most dismissals (innings): IND - Dhoni & Syed Kirmani (6); NZ - Watling (6)
    Most dismissals (match): IND - Dhoni (7); NZ - Watling (9)
    Most dismissals (series): IND - Dhoni (12 in 2008-09); NZ - Watling (15 in 2013-14)

     

    Fielding
    Most catches:     IND - Dravid (17); NZ - Ross Taylor (21)
    Most catches (match): IND - Rusi Surti & Ravindra Jadeja (5); NZ - Stephen Fleming & Tom Latham (5)
    Most catches (series): IND - Wadekar (10 in 1967-68); NZ - Fleming & Bruce Murray (8 in 1998-99 & 1967-68)

    Individual
    Most matches:     IND - Sachin Tendulkar (24); NZ - Taylor & Daniel Vettori (15)
    Most matches (captain): IND - Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi (11); NZ - Fleming (9)

