    Only 'halal' meat for Indian cricketers raises eyebrows; 'Why no beef and pork?' ask netizens

    The BCCI has recently recommended that the Indian cricketers should have 'halal' meats. However, it has not gone well with some people, as a few have questioned, 'Why no beef and pork?'

    Team Newsable
    Kanpur, First Published Nov 24, 2021, 12:49 PM IST
    An interesting report broke out a couple of days back when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recommended halal-based meats for Indian cricketers ahead of the opening Test against New Zealand at the Gren Park Stadium in Kanpur. As per PTI, the team hotel menu has suggested that there would be no pork or beef.

    Consequently, BCCI's recommendation has not gone down well with quite a few. Many politicians took to their social media handles to question BCCI's new guidance and wondered what was wrong with pork or beef. Gaurav Goel (BJP spokesperson and advocate) has advised for immediate removal of the same from BCCI.

    Although the BCCI officials refrained from commenting on the issue, it is believed that the team's support staff and medical team prepared the menu, keeping in mind the team's diet plans. There has been a constant debate for 'halal' and 'jhatka' forms of slaughter. In the former, the animal is bled to death, which is preferred by the Muslims. In the latter, it is killed instantly, as it is primarily popular among Hindus and Sikhs.

    However, a senior Indian cricketer affirmed that it has always been the case, while it has never been documented before. He stated that beef and pork were never served during his time on matchdays, at least in India. He also clarified that beef and mutton contain excessive fat, and as a result, chicken and fish are the preferred choices for cricketers due to them being rich in protein.

    As far as the menu for cricketers is concerned, chicken and lamb are the most preferred choices. In the non-veg menu, roasted chicken and lamb, lamb chops, murg (chicken) yakhni, marinated grilled chicken, Goan fish curry, kebabs, and others are kept listed.

