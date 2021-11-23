India vs New Zealand 2021-22: KL Rahul ruled out of Test series, Suryakumar Yadav comes in as replacement

India and New Zealand will be locking horns in the opening Test in Kanpur on Thursday. Meanwhile, KL Rahul has been ruled out, as Suryakumar Yadav has been roped in his replacement.

Team India has been dealt with a setback ahead of the opening Test against New Zealand, to be held at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur from Thursday. Wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul has been ruled out of the series, having suffered a muscle strain on his left thigh. Consequently, he will be replaced by Suryakumar Yadav.

“He [Rahul] will now undergo rehabilitation at NCA in preparation for the series against South Africa scheduled next month,” recorded the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in a statement. As a result of this, Yadav is in line to make his Test debut. He has been a limited overs-specialist so far, making an impact in both Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) and One-Day Internationals (ODIs). ALSO SEE: A 'purr'fect visitor surprises Virat Kohli during practice session at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium

Yadav’s number in the longest format is impressive. He has scored 5,326 runs in 77 First-Class matches at an average of 44.01, having scored 26 half-centuries and 14 tons, while his top innings happens to be 200. He can also bowl medium pace and off-break, having claimed 24 wickets in 50 innings at an average of 22.91, including a four-for.