IN PICS: A 'purr'fect visitor surprises Virat Kohli during practice session at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium

Virat Kohli would not be playing the opening Test against New Zealand in Kanpur but would lead in the second Test in Mumbai. During his practice session in the city, he got a 'purr'fect visitor.

Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli is on a break following his heavy schedule of late. Consequently, he missed out on the just-concluded Twenty20 International (T20I) series against New Zealand, while he would also be resting during the opening Test in Kanpur from Thursday. However, he will be leading the side during the second Test in Mumbai next week.

As a result, Kohli continues with his practice sessions in Mumbai, as on Tuesday, he hit the nets at the Cricket Club of India's (CCI) Brabourne Stadium in the city. However, he was not alone, as he got a surprise visit from a 'purr'fect friend to make sure he did not feel lonely. If you didn't get it, the visitor was none other than a cute cat.

Kohli shared a couple of pictures of the same on his social media handles as he was seen petting the cat on his lap. While the cat sits comfortably on his lap in one photo, it tries to get down in the other. He captioned the images, "A quick hello from a cool cat at practice 😺", while his Bollywood wife, Anushka Sharma commented, "Hello billi (cat) 🙋‍♀️".

Kohli has been enjoying his time out with Anushka and his ten-month-old daughter Vamika in Mumbai. Recently, he shared an image with Anushka, where both make quirky faces while posing for the camera. While Kohli captioned it, "My rock ❤️", Anushka commented using a "♾" emoji.