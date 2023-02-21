Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: David Warner ruled out of series remainder with 'fractured elbow'

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Australia has already lost its chance to regain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India. Meanwhile, David Warner will miss the series remainder in another setback for the Kangaroos due to an elbow fracture.

    It has been a challenging outing for Australia on its tour of India so far. Having lost the opening couple of Tests in Nagpur and Delhi, it has squandered its chance of regaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy from the Indians while series-defeat looms. Meanwhile, the visitors have suffered another setback, as explosive veteran opener David Warner has been ruled out from the remaining two Tests of the series with a fractured elbow.

    As per ESPNCricinfo, Warner would be flying out to Sydney but is anticipated to recover in time and return for the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series from March 17 in Mumbai. The injury happened during the second Test in Delhi, where he was struck in a barrage of bouncers from pacer Mohammed Siraj.

    ALSO READ: IND VS AUS: THE CURIOUS CASE OF RAHUL - TEAM THINK TANK USING TWIN TONS IN DEFENCE OF HIS CONTINUOUS SELECTION

    At the same time, one of the deliveries also hit Warner's helmet, and he did not participate in the rest of the match with a concussion. While he was desperate to stay back and play the third Test in Indore from March 1, following a medical analysis of his pain and motion, it was deemed best for him to be ruled out.

    Meanwhile, the Australians are unlikely to call up any replacement player for Warner, with fellow opener Travis Head set to take his place, who scored 43 in the second innings. Meanwhile, all-rounder Cameron Green is also expected to be fit for Indore alongside senior seamer Mitchell Starc. In contrast, pacer Josh Hazlewood was also ruled out of the series, failing to recover from his nagging Achilles.

    ALSO READ: IND vs AUS 2022-23 - Meme fest explodes after Venkatesh Prasad fires fresh salvo at struggling KL Rahul

    Skipper-cum-pacer Pat Cummins also flew home on Monday with a family health issue and will be back in time to lead the side in Indore. In the meantime, the Aussies might release some players to play domestic cricket Down Under, and a final call on the same is expected to be taken on Wednesday.

