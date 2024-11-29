IND vs AUS, Adelaide Test: Shubman Gill returns to nets after thumb injury, eyes spot in India's playing XI

Shubman Gill returned to nets after recovering from a thumb injury, with India considering a reshuffle in their batting order ahead of the second Tst against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Adelaide.

Shubman Gill, India's prolific top-order batter, returned to the nets on Friday, displaying promising signs of recovery from a thumb injury that ruled him out of the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia in Perth. Gill’s absence, however, went unnoticed in the series opener as India secured a thumping 295-run victory.

Gill, who was instrumental during India's previous tour of Australia, is expected to play a key role in the remaining four matches of the five-Test series. Ahead of the pink-ball warm-up game against the Australian PM's XI starting Saturday, the 24-year-old faced bowlers Yash Dayal and Akash Deep in the nets, signaling his intent to reclaim a spot in the playing XI. Also read: 'We go back a long way': Rohit Sharma lauds India-Australia cricket bond in Australian Parliament (WATCH)

India’s batting line-up is expected to be reshuffled, especially after KL Rahul impressed as an opener in skipper Rohit Sharma's absence in Perth. With Rohit likely to return and open alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul’s stellar performance has raised the prospect of a middle-order role for Gill. Reports suggest the team management may slot Gill at number five, a departure from his usual position at the top of the order.

In Gill's absence in the first Test, Devdutt Padikkal was given an opportunity at number three but failed to make an impact. With the warm-up game providing an opportunity for all batters to get time in the middle, the Indian camp may experiment with their order to find the optimal combination for the rest of the series. As India seeks to build on their commanding start, Gill’s recovery and reintegration into the team could prove pivotal in their quest for a series victory Down Under.

