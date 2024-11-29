IND vs AUS, Adelaide Test: Shubman Gill returns to nets after thumb injury, eyes spot in India's playing XI

Shubman Gill returned to nets after recovering from a thumb injury, with India considering a reshuffle in their batting order ahead of the second Tst against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Adelaide.

article_image1
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Nov 29, 2024, 12:45 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 29, 2024, 12:45 PM IST

Image Credit: Getty Images

Shubman Gill, India's prolific top-order batter, returned to the nets on Friday, displaying promising signs of recovery from a thumb injury that ruled him out of the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia in Perth. Gill’s absence, however, went unnoticed in the series opener as India secured a thumping 295-run victory.

article_image2

Image Credit: Getty Images

Gill, who was instrumental during India's previous tour of Australia, is expected to play a key role in the remaining four matches of the five-Test series. Ahead of the pink-ball warm-up game against the Australian PM's XI starting Saturday, the 24-year-old faced bowlers Yash Dayal and Akash Deep in the nets, signaling his intent to reclaim a spot in the playing XI.

Also read: 'We go back a long way': Rohit Sharma lauds India-Australia cricket bond in Australian Parliament (WATCH)

article_image3

Image Credit: Getty Images

India’s batting line-up is expected to be reshuffled, especially after KL Rahul impressed as an opener in skipper Rohit Sharma's absence in Perth. With Rohit likely to return and open alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul’s stellar performance has raised the prospect of a middle-order role for Gill. Reports suggest the team management may slot Gill at number five, a departure from his usual position at the top of the order.

article_image4

Image Credit: Getty Images

In Gill's absence in the first Test, Devdutt Padikkal was given an opportunity at number three but failed to make an impact. With the warm-up game providing an opportunity for all batters to get time in the middle, the Indian camp may experiment with their order to find the optimal combination for the rest of the series.

As India seeks to build on their commanding start, Gill’s recovery and reintegration into the team could prove pivotal in their quest for a series victory Down Under.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

NZ vs ENG, 1st Test: 'Superman' Glenn Phillips' one-handed catch to dismiss Ollie Pope stuns Internet (WATCH) snt

NZ vs ENG, 1st Test: 'Superman' Glenn Phillips' one-handed catch to dismiss Ollie Pope stuns Internet (WATCH)

We go back a long way Rohit Sharma lauds India-Australia cricket bond in Australian Parliament (WATCH) snt

'We go back a long way': Rohit Sharma lauds India-Australia cricket bond in Australian Parliament (WATCH)

Champions Trophy 2025: PCB vows to prioritize Pakistan cricket, insists on equality in hosting decisions snt

Champions Trophy 2025: PCB's Naqvi rejects future tours to India, dubs hosting situation as 'unequal'

IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru face online heat for RCB Hindi X page; Kannadigas demand removal vkp

IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru face online heat for RCB Hindi X page; Kannadigas demand removal

IND vs AUS, Adelaide Test: Who is Beau Webster, the all-rounder added to Australia squad as cover for Marsh? snt

IND vs AUS, Adelaide Test: Who is Beau Webster, the all-rounder added to Australia squad as cover for Marsh?

Recent Stories

Tamil Nadu Weather Today: Tenkasi schools open tomorrow after heavy rainfallRBA

Tamil Nadu Weather Today: Tenkasi schools open tomorrow after heavy rainfall

Outrage after Lord Hanuman's idol vandalised at Bengal temple, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari calls for action (WATCH) shk

Outrage after Lord Hanuman's idol vandalised at Bengal temple, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari calls for action (WATCH)

Shahrukh Khan Net Worth: Know assets, income and more about star NTI

Shahrukh Khan Net Worth: Know assets, income and more about star

Sambhal violence case: Supreme Court pauses trial court action until HC's order, sets next hearing in January gcw

Sambhal violence case: Supreme Court pauses trial court action until HC's order, sets next hearing in January

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala wedding: Nagarjuna reveals REAL reason of his son, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's divorce

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala wedding: Nagarjuna reveals REAL reason of his son, Samantha's divorce

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon