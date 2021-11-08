  • Facebook
    T20 World Cup 2021: Netizens set social media abuzz post India's consolation win over Namibia

    On Monday, India managed to finish its 2021 ICC T20 World Cup campaign on a high with a convincing nine-wicket consolation win over Namibia. Meanwhile, social media did celebrate this win.

    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    Dubai - United Arab Emirates, First Published Nov 8, 2021, 11:06 PM IST
    On Monday, former champion India finished its ICC T20 World Cup 2021 with a nine-wicket win over minnow Namibia in its Group 2 Super 12 stage at the Dubai International Stadium. With India already being out of the race for the semis, it was nothing more than a consolation win for the side.

    The match was the final game for Virat Kohli as the skipper in the format. He won the toss and had decided to bowl first, as everything went in India's favour, while it was a comfortable win for it in the end, as it signed off from the tournament in style. As India departs for its home country, it would prepare for the upcoming home series against New Zealand, starting November 17, while the Kiwis would be featuring in the semis.

    However, despite the contest against Namibia being a dead rubber, social media did not back out from celebrating. Fans took it to Twitter to share their posts and memes, while despite the depleted performance by the Indians, the fans cheered for the side, with some expressing displeasure too. Here, we present the top reactions.

    Match summary
    Winning the toss, India opted to bowl, as Namibia could manage a below-par total of 132/8, with all-rounder David Wiese being the top scorer. At the same time, spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja claimed three each. In reply, openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma got most of the job done, with the former applying the finishing touches, along with Suryakumar Yadav.
    Brief scores: Namibia 132/8 (Wiese- 26; Jadeja- 3/16) lost to India 136/1 in 15.2 overs (Rahul- 54*, Rohit- 56; Frylinck- 1/19) by nine wickets.

