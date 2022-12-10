Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Blessed to hear my name amid such legends' - Kishan after his 200

    First Published Dec 10, 2022, 4:16 PM IST

    BAN vs IND 2022: India gave Bangladesh a hard time with the bat in the final Chittagong ODI on Saturday. As India posted a monumental total of 409/8, Ishan Kishan outplayed all with a knock of 210 and was glad to have joined the legends.

    Image credit: PTI

    Team India might have lost the ongoing One-Day International (ODI) series in Bangladesh. But, it was not down and out, and despite being plagued by injuries, it came out with intent in the third and final ODI at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong/Chattogram on Saturday. As young wicketkeeper-opener Ishan Kishan got the nod for an injured skipper-cum-opener Rohit Sharma, he utilised the chance to the fullest, slamming an exquisite knock of 210 off just 131 deliveries, allowing the Men in Blue to post a monstrous total of 409/8. Meanwhile, he has joined a list of legends and is glad to have made it to the list.

    Image credit: PTI

    After his knock after the innings, Kishan told the broadcaster, "The wicket was too good to bat on. My intent was evident - if the ball is there, I'll go for it. I'm blessed to hear my name amid such legends. I still feel when I got out - 15 overs were left. I could've scored 300, also."

    ALSO READ: BAN VS IND 2022-23, 3RD ODI - SOCIAL MEDIA GOES BERSERK AS ISHAN KISHAN PLUNDERS FASTEST 200

    Image credit: PTI

    "Batting with Virat bhai, he has such a good sense of the game. He was calming me down when I was in my 90s. I wanted to bring it up with a six, but he said to get it in singles as it's your first. I chatted with Surya[kumar Yadav] bhai - he said when you bat before the game, you see the ball well. I didn't take too much pressure on myself. Just wanted to make use of the opportunity," added Kishan.

