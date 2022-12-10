BAN vs IND 2022-23, 3rd ODI: Social media goes berserk as Ishan Kishan plunders fastest 200

BAN vs IND 2022-23: India is giving a hard time to Bangladesh with the bat in the final Chittagong ODI on Saturday. Ishan Kishan played a blazing knock of 131-ball 210, sending social media on fire.

Team India is somewhat demoralised after losing the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series in Bangladesh. Ahead of the third and final ODI at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong/Chattogram, an injury-plagued India made some changes to its XI, bringing in wicketkeeper-opener Ishan Kishan for skipper-cum-opener Rohit Sharma. He utilised the opportunity to the fullest, to everyone's surprise, slamming 210. Incidentally, it was his maiden ODI against the side, while it was the fastest 200 in the format, in just 126 balls, which included 23 fours and nine sixes and had a strike rate of above 160.00. Consequently, social media went berserk with his knock, as India looks on course to go past 400, with Virat Kohli also slamming his 44th ODI ton.

As for the records Kishan scripted with his knock:

He is the fourth Indian to slam 200 in the format.

He is the fastest to 200 in ODIs.

He is the youngest to score 200 in the format (24 years, 145 days).

He is the highest scorer in ODIs in and versus Bangladesh.

He is the Indian opener to score an ODI ton after the longest gap of 1,056 days.

He is the fastest to score an ODI 150 for India (103 deliveries).

He is the top scorer in India's opening 30 overs of an ODI (179).

He has scored the highest ODI knock by an Indian outside India.

He was involved in the highest ODI partnership outside India alongside Kohli (290).

He has the first to convert his maiden ODI century into a 200.

He and Kohli scripted the highest run rate for a 250-plus run ODI stand (9.15).

He has struck the joint most sixes in an ODI before turning 25, alongside MS Dhoni (10).

He played the best ODI knock before turning 25.

ALSO READ: BAN VS IND 2022-23, 3RD ODI: 'I HAVE BEEN WORKING QUITE SPECIFICALLY ON MY POWER-HITTING' - WASHINGTON SUNDAR