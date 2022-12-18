Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AUS vs SA 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Don't see this as a fair contest' - Elgar critical of Brisbane pitch

    First Published Dec 18, 2022, 4:28 PM IST

    AUS vs SA 2022-23: South Africa succumbed to a six-wicket defeat in the opening Brisbane Test to Australia on Sunday. With the match getting over within two days, Dean Elgar does not see it as a fair contest.

    Image credit: Getty

    As Australia and South Africa locked horns in the opening Test at the Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday, fans were hopeful of witnessing an exciting contest that could be dragged on until Day 4 or Day 5. However, to everyone's amusement, it was over within a couple of days, as the hosts ensured a six-wicket victory, leading 1-0 in the three-Test series. Being a low-scoring encounter, the match was highly friendly for the bowlers while the batters struggled. Meanwhile, fingers were pointed out at the Gabba track, which was very much untypical, as it is known for its fierce bounce. On the same note, South African skipper Dean Elgar refused to consider it a fair contest.

    Image credit: Getty

    Giving his opinion after the defeat, Elgar suspected, "Another 60 runs and we would have been in the game. I am still trying to wrap my head around what's happened—pretty spicy wicket. Bowlers were licking their lips. Challenging for the batters, which is okay. But, on the flip side, I don't see this as a fair contest."

    ALSO READ: BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Will be able to know Rohit's status in the next day or two' - Rahul

    Image credit: Getty

    "In fairness, I don't think we could prepare any better. Conditions weren't in favour of the batters. The partnership between Smith and Head made the difference. We've got an unplanned extra three days, that's good. When you've got two quality bowling attacks, people want to watch that, but they want to watch it for all five days," added Elgar.

    Image credit: Getty

    Also, Australian captain Pat Cummins echoed Elgar's thoughts and said, "Tricky wicket. The way Head and Smith batted got us to this winning position. I'm a bowler, so you're asking the wrong person. But, it was a difficult wicket. Credit to Head for how he batted - he almost scored a hundred."

    ALSO READ: BAN VS IND 2022-23, 1ST TEST: 'HAD TO WORK HARD FOR THIS WIN' - KL RAHUL

    Image credit: Getty

    On the other hand, the Man of the Match Head stated, "Challenging wicket, plenty for the bowlers. We saw that the whole game. Nice to be able to contribute and get a win. When we batted, the conversation was to stay positive, and they bowled in the right areas. We knew we had to play and miss. We hope we get a bit of luck. It was one of the most challenging wickets I've played on."

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: Will be able to know Rohit Sharma status in the next day or two - KL Rahul-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Will be able to know Rohit's status in the next day or two' - Rahul

    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: Had to work hard for this win - KL Rahul-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Had to work hard for this win' - KL Rahul

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: Kuldeep Yadav career-best figures hand India 1-0 lead against Bangladesh; Twitter celebrates-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Kuldeep Yadav's career-best figures hand India 1-0 lead; Twitter celebrates

    Blind T20 World Cup 2022 Final, IND vs BAN: India pounds Bangladesh by 120 runs to win 3rd straight title; netizens exuberate-ayh

    Blind T20 World Cup 2022: India pounds Bangladesh by 120 runs to win 3rd straight title; netizens exuberate

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: Axar Patel brings India closer to success against Bangladesh, social media joyed-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Axar Patel brings India closer to success, social media joyed

    Recent Stories

    16 year old girl gang raped for over 12 hours in Maharashtra 8 arrested gcw

    16-year-old girl gang-raped for over 12 hours in Maharashtra, 8 arrested

    Kisan Garjana Rally: Delhi police issues traffic advisory for December 19; check routes to avoid - adt

    Kisan Garjana Rally: Delhi police issues traffic advisory for December 19; check routes to avoid

    football Argentina vs France numerology prediction: 'Nostradamus' Athos Salome hints at Qatar World Cup 2022 winner snt

    Argentina vs France numerology prediction: 'Nostradamus' Athos Salome hints at World Cup 2022 winner

    Bengaluru couple accuses Air India pilot for not allowing pet onboard airline reacts watch video gcw

    Bengaluru couple accuses Air India pilot for not allowing pet onboard, airline reacts | WATCH

    Many killed each year for loving or marrying outside caste.., says CJI DY Chandrachud - adt

    'Many killed each year for loving or marrying outside caste..', says CJI DY Chandrachud

    Recent Videos

    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon
    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    Video Icon
    Watch Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Watch: Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Video Icon
    football From Jude Bellingham to Sofyan Amrabat - 10 Qatar World Cup 2022 stars in the January transfer spotlight snt

    From Jude Bellingham to Sofyan Amrabat - 10 Qatar World Cup 2022 stars in the January transfer spotlight

    Video Icon