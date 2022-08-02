Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs WI 2022, 3rd T20I: CWI pushes start time by 90 minutes; here's why

    India and Windies are engaged in five T20Is in the Caribean, with the series locked at 1-1 after two games. The start time for the third match has been pushed back by 90 minutes by the CWI.

    Basseterre, First Published Aug 2, 2022, 2:28 PM IST

    As far as India and Windies are concerned, both teams still have a lot to fight for after a couple of matches in the five-game Twenty20 International (T20I) series in the Caribbean. On Monday, the second match was held at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts and Nevis, with the hosts winning by five wickets, while the series is locked at 1-1. The start of the game was delayed by three hours after the teams' luggage faced delays in arrival. While it was an 8 PM (IST) start, it did not get underway before 11 PM (IST). Meanwhile, the third match is scheduled for Tuesday at the same venue.

    While the third T20I was also scheduled to start at 8 PM (IST), it will now have a revised start time of 9.20 PM (IST) after being pushed back by 90 minutes. It is because of the late finish to the game on Monday, as Cricket Windies (CWI) wants to ensure that both teams get enough and minimum required time to be fresh and ready for the next game.

    "Following the delayed start on Monday, the teams have agreed to start the third Goldmedal T20 Cup match at a later time to ensure that the players receive adequate rest and recovery time for the back-to-back matches in St Kitts and in consideration of the back-to-back matches to come in Florida," CWI conveyed in a statement.

    CWI's statement also clears the air that the final couple of matches are being played in Florida, despite multiple reports suggesting that the games could be moved out of the United States of America (USA) due to visa issues. As for the second T20I, pacer Obed McCoy outwitted a star-studded Indian batting line-up with an aglow six-wicket haul.

    Last Updated Aug 2, 2022, 2:28 PM IST
