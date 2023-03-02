Know the best breakfast to have while preparing for exams? Here are some options

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    When it comes to breakfast during exam time, it is important to choose foods that will give children sustained energy and help them stay focused.

    There are many children currently preparing for their final examination. When it comes to breakfast during exam time, it is important to choose foods that will give children sustained energy and help them stay focused. Here are some options that fit the bill:

    Oatmeal: Oatmeal is an excellent choice because it is a complex carbohydrate that releases energy slowly, keeping you feeling full and energized throughout your exam. You can add fruits or nuts to give it a boost of flavour and nutrition.

    Eggs: Eggs are a good source of protein and healthy fats that can help keep you feeling full and focused. You can cook them in various ways, such as scrambled, boiled, or as an omelette.

    Greek yoghurt: Greek yoghurt is high in protein and low in sugar, making it an ideal breakfast choice. You can add fruits and nuts for some added flavour and nutrition.

    Whole grain toast: Whole grain toast provides slow-release energy and is a good source of fibre. You can top it with peanut butter or avocado to boost healthy fats and protein.

    Smoothie: A smoothie made with fruits, vegetables, and protein powder can be a quick and easy breakfast option that provides sustained energy and essential nutrients.

    It's important to note that everyone's nutritional needs are different, so it's important to listen to your body and choose breakfast foods that make you feel your best.

