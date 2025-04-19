10 Effective Tips to Crack UGC NET Exam on Your First Attempt
The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the UGC NET exam twice a year to determine eligibility for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellow (JRF) positions in Indian colleges and universities. This exam consists of two papers. Therefore, strong planning is essential for candidates to succeed on their first attempt.
The UGC NET 2025 exam is scheduled to be held from June 21 to 30. Candidates should start studying seriously now to get good marks in the exam. Let's look at the top 10 tips for successfully clearing the UGC NET exam on the first try.
1. Analyze the important topics in the syllabus:
The NET syllabus is very comprehensive and consists of 83 subjects. Choose a subject you want to study or are interested in. Then, carefully study the entire syllabus of that subject and make a list of where to start studying. Don't get confused with excessive study materials. Keep only minimal materials and focus on the most important topics in the UGC NET exam syllabus.
2. Choose the right books:
Choosing the right study material for the NET exam can be difficult. However, you can choose the best with the help of experts and mentors. You can contact students who have already taken the NET exam and inquire about the books they used. Ask toppers or senior students about their study methods.
3. Create a practical timetable:
Creating a realistic timetable helps you focus on your goals and makes them easier to achieve.
Here are some tips for preparing a realistic timetable for your UGC NET exam: Get a calendar and write down the day's schedule. Determine your priorities. Take breaks in between long study sessions. Make sure to give equal importance to all subjects. Avoid distractions while studying. Complete the topic you have chosen.
4. Take notes on the topics in the syllabus:
Taking unit-wise notes for the UGC NET exam will help you understand the concepts better. Clear notes will help you quickly review concepts during exam time and easily remember topics with complex processes. Learning will be easier as the notes contain all the relevant information.
5. Practice previous year's question papers:
Candidates should practice previous year's question papers to get an idea of the difficulty level of the questions asked in the UGC NET exam. Previous year's questions are a great way to learn about frequently asked questions and solve important questions in less time. Therefore, practicing the last 5 years' question papers will help the candidates to get an idea about the overall structure of the exam.
6. Revise diligently:
Many candidates neglect the revision process. But, revision is very important to crack the UGC NET exam on the first attempt. You should plan when to revise. Once you finish a topic, revising it within that week will strengthen your grip on the subject. Similarly, the entire syllabus should be revised 15 days before the exam and again in the last week of the exam. It is good to finish the syllabus on time so that the candidates have enough time to revise the concepts effectively.
7. Write mock tests to assess your preparation:
Mock tests are a very effective way to assess your preparation and boost your confidence for the upcoming UGC NET exam. If you are nervous just thinking about full-length mock tests, take sectional tests first. This will also boost your confidence to write full-length tests. After completing the mock tests, you should analyze your performance. Mock tests help assess the level of your preparation for the NET exam.
8. Take adequate breaks to maintain your focus:
Candidates preparing for the UGC NET exam should take breaks between their study sessions to improve their preparation for the exam. Studies show that taking planned breaks from studying for 5 to 30 minutes to refresh the brain and body increases your energy, productivity, and ability to focus. Here are some ways to improve your productivity by using short breaks effectively: Go for a walk for a few minutes. Meditate for a while while studying. Read a book. Avoid social media during breaks. Express your creativity to release your stress.
9. Plan the last week before the exam:
Planning the last week before the exam effectively will help you take one last look at all the topics in the syllabus before the exam. Plan the day before the exam and have everything ready to avoid last-minute rush. Also, don't start studying anything new a week before the exam. This will help avoid unnecessary confusion during exam time.
10. Don't get stressed or nervous the day before the exam:
Candidates should be aware that the profession they are going to pursue requires a lot of courage, patience, and a positive attitude. If candidates have a negative attitude and keep saying they can't, it won't help the learning process or crack the UGC NET exam on the first try. A negative attitude will make things difficult. The right mindset will make you less anxious and you will be able to complete the exam smoothly.
It is possible to crack the UGC NET exam on the first attempt. It takes a lot of effort, but with the right strategy, the exam can be easily cracked.