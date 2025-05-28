Who needs to file ITR in 2025? Income limits, exemptions and document checklist
Under the new income tax rules, those earning up to ₹12 lakh are exempt. Incomes above ₹12 lakh are taxed at 5% to 30%, based on income slabs. Deductions like 80C and 80D are not applicable under the new regime.
| Published : May 28 2025, 10:02 AM
2 Min read
Image Credit : iStock
Earning this much? No tax for you!
Under the revised tax rules, earnings up to ₹12 lakh are tax-free. Anything below that is also exempt.
Image Credit : freepik
Who pays 5% tax?
If you earn ₹15 lakh, the first ₹4 lakh is tax-free. Earnings between ₹4 lakh and ₹8 lakh are taxed at 5%.
Image Credit : Social Media
Who pays 15% tax?
Earnings between ₹8 lakh and ₹12 lakh are taxed at 10%. Income between ₹12 lakh and ₹16 lakh is taxed at 15%.
Image Credit : our own
30% Tax Bracket
₹16-20 lakh is taxed at 20%, ₹20-24 lakh at 25%, and above ₹24 lakh at 30%.
Image Credit : iSTOCK
New Income Tax Rebate
The new tax regime offers a rebate up to ₹12 lakh. This means no tax for incomes up to ₹12 lakh.
Image Credit : iSTOCK
No Deductions Allowed
If you earn ₹15 lakh, the tax slabs mentioned above apply. Deductions like 80C and 80D are not available in the new regime.
Image Credit : iSTOCK
Essential Documents
Form 16 (Parts A & B) from your employer, salary slips, interest certificates (savings, FD, RD), home loan interest certificate (for old regime), and P&L statement from your broker for stock/property sales.
Image Credit : AI
More Required Documents
Due to 2024 budget changes, specify pre- and post-July 23, 2024 sales separately. You'll also need house property income details, rental receipts, municipal tax receipts, and home loan interest certificates.
Image Credit : iSTOCK
Prepare These Too
Details of foreign assets/income, supporting documents for foreign income/assets, business/freelancer income details, bank statements, bills, TDS certificates are also required.
Image Credit : AI IMAGE GENERATED WITH GEMINI
Report Agricultural Income
Provide agricultural income details and supporting documents. For the old regime, include investment proofs (life insurance, ELSS, PF, PPF, NPS), medical insurance, education/home loan details, school fees, donations, ID/bank details, PAN/Aadhaar linking, and bank account details for refunds.
