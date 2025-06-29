WhatsApp rolls out document scanner, AI message summaries for android users
WhatsApp new features: WhatsApp has introduced more new features for its users. Some services offered by other apps can now be accessed within WhatsApp itself. Let's find out what these new features are and how to use them.
WhatsApp: Document Scanning Feature for Users
WhatsApp has now made the document scanning feature available to its Android users. This feature has also been introduced for iOS beta users. Now, there's no need to install another app on your phone for scanning documents. WhatsApp allows users to scan and send documents directly from the app.
WhatsApp Document Scanning Feature Available for Beta Users
This feature first appeared in WhatsApp Beta for Android version 2.25.18.29. Now, with the latest beta update, more users are getting the chance to use it.
Some users who downloaded the latest beta version from the Google Play Store have reported seeing this new ‘Scan Document’ option in the attachment menu. Check if it's available on your WhatsApp.
How to Use WhatsApp Document Scan?
With this feature, a new option called ‘Scan Document’ appears alongside options like ‘Browse Documents’ and ‘Choose from Gallery’. Tapping on it opens the user's mobile camera. You can scan a document through the camera and share it in WhatsApp chats or groups.
WhatsApp Document Scanning in Manual and Automatic Modes
WhatsApp's document scanning feature has two shooting modes:
• Manual mode: The user can take a photo whenever they want.
• Automatic mode: WhatsApp automatically detects the document's edges and scans the photo itself.
WhatsApp instantly processes the scanned photo and converts it to PDF format. This happens on the user's mobile itself, using Android's native document capture APIs.
Message Summary Feature in WhatsApp with Meta AI
When you don't have time to read unread messages, WhatsApp now offers a Meta AI-powered message summary tool. This feature summarizes unread chats, allowing the user to understand the main points beforehand.
According to WhatsApp, this feature works based on Meta's private processing technology. This means neither Meta nor WhatsApp can access user messages or summaries. Similarly, other members in the chat won't see these summaries.
How Does WhatsApp Private Processing Work?
The company stated that this framework, built on Meta's Trusted Execution Environment (TEE), operates based on three main principles.
1. Secure Data Handling: Messages are protected from outsiders during processing or transmission.
2. Enforceable Protections: If anyone tries to tamper with the technical system, the processing stops or detects the change.
3. Transparency Mechanism: Security breaches, if any, are clearly identifiable.
WhatsApp Ads
Meta is introducing ads to turn WhatsApp into a revenue source. Initially, ads might appear as sponsored cards in the status feed and business channels in the updates tab. These won't be in personal chats. However, concerns about increased pressure on user privacy are being voiced.
According to a study conducted within Meta, almost 90% of business messages sent on WhatsApp are opened. This is a significantly better response rate than emails. But if more brands come with similar ads, users might get tired of them.