Image Credit : our own

With this feature, a new option called ‘Scan Document’ appears alongside options like ‘Browse Documents’ and ‘Choose from Gallery’. Tapping on it opens the user's mobile camera. You can scan a document through the camera and share it in WhatsApp chats or groups.

WhatsApp Document Scanning in Manual and Automatic Modes

WhatsApp's document scanning feature has two shooting modes:

• Manual mode: The user can take a photo whenever they want.

• Automatic mode: WhatsApp automatically detects the document's edges and scans the photo itself.

WhatsApp instantly processes the scanned photo and converts it to PDF format. This happens on the user's mobile itself, using Android's native document capture APIs.