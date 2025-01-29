West Bengal govt employees await DA hike: By what percentage will Mamata Banerjee increase it?

What percentage of DA will Mamata Banerjee increase? There may be a big surprise in the budget, the salary of government employees will increase significantly!

The budget session of the state assembly starts from February 10. Minister of State for Finance Chandrima Bhattacharya will present the state budget on February 12.

This is the last budget presented by the state government before the assembly elections. Therefore, state government employees are hoping to get a large amount of dearness allowance in this budget.

Government employees have been deprived of their due DA for a long time. They hope that this hassle will be resolved this time.

According to administrative sources, the Chief Minister may announce several new projects keeping in mind the assembly.

Additional funds may be allocated to projects like Rupashree, Kanyashree, Lakshmi's Bhandar. This time, the government may announce a large amount of DA in the budget to win the hearts of government employees.

Resentment has been brewing among government employees for a long time regarding DA. So the Chief Minister is busy calculating how much DA can be given.

After the announcement of the Center's Eighth Pay Commission, the difference between the salaries of the Center and the states has increased considerably.

Central employees are getting 53 percent DA and the employees of this state are getting 14 percent DA. So the Chief Minister is calculating whether 4 to 6 percent DA can be given.

The Chief Minister announced 3 percent DA in the 2023 budget and 4 percent DA during Christmas. Government employees are counting the days to know what is in store for them in this year's budget.

Latest Videos