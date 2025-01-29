West Bengal govt employees await DA hike: By what percentage will Mamata Banerjee increase it?

What percentage of DA will Mamata Banerjee increase? There may be a big surprise in the budget, the salary of government employees will increase significantly!

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 29, 2025, 3:05 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 29, 2025, 3:05 PM IST

The budget session of the state assembly starts from February 10. Minister of State for Finance Chandrima Bhattacharya will present the state budget on February 12.

article_image2

This is the last budget presented by the state government before the assembly elections. Therefore, state government employees are hoping to get a large amount of dearness allowance in this budget.

article_image3

Government employees have been deprived of their due DA for a long time. They hope that this hassle will be resolved this time.

article_image4

According to administrative sources, the Chief Minister may announce several new projects keeping in mind the assembly.

article_image5

Additional funds may be allocated to projects like Rupashree, Kanyashree, Lakshmi's Bhandar. This time, the government may announce a large amount of DA in the budget to win the hearts of government employees.

article_image6

Resentment has been brewing among government employees for a long time regarding DA. So the Chief Minister is busy calculating how much DA can be given.

article_image7

After the announcement of the Center's Eighth Pay Commission, the difference between the salaries of the Center and the states has increased considerably.

article_image8

Central employees are getting 53 percent DA and the employees of this state are getting 14 percent DA. So the Chief Minister is calculating whether 4 to 6 percent DA can be given.

article_image9

The Chief Minister announced 3 percent DA in the 2023 budget and 4 percent DA during Christmas. Government employees are counting the days to know what is in store for them in this year's budget.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Karnataka govt to impose additional cess on 2-wheelers, 4-wheelers from February 1; Read this vkp

Karnataka govt to impose additional cess on 2-wheelers, 4-wheelers from February 1; Read this

Wipro elevates workspaces with MyWiproVerse in Hyderabad: Introducing smart lighting and ergonomics AJR

Wipro elevates workspaces with MyWiproVerse in Hyderabad: Introducing smart lighting and ergonomics

DeepSeek is no game-changer, $5M build cost in doubt': Bernstein Report AJR

'DeepSeek is no game-changer, $5M build cost in doubt': Bernstein Report

Trump 2.0 warns of tariffs, but no action yet Markets expect gradual approach: UBI Report AJR

Trump 2.0 warns of tariffs, but no action yet – Markets expect gradual approach: UBI Report

FICCI pre-Budget survey: 64% of industrialists confident in India's economic growth AJR

FICCI pre-Budget survey: 64% of industrialists confident in India's economic growth

Recent Stories

John Cena retirement tour: Revisiting top 5 greatest performances by WWE legend HRD

John Cena retirement tour: Revisiting top 5 greatest performances by WWE legend

Supreme Court seeks report from Centre on FIRs and pending cases under Triple Talaq law anr

Supreme Court seeks report from Centre on FIRs and pending cases under Triple Talaq law

Kimberly-Clark Stock Slips After Q4 Profit Misses Estimates: Retail's Bullish

Kimberly-Clark Stock Slips After Q4 Profit Misses Estimates: Retail's Bullish

Brinker International Stock Rises Ahead Of Q2 Earnings: Retail’s Optimistic

Brinker International Stock Rises Ahead Of Q2 Earnings: Retail’s Optimistic

Kang Sae-byeok to Seong Gi-hun-8 most heroic Netflix's HIT show Squid Game characters

Kang Sae-byeok to Seong Gi-hun-8 most heroic Netflix's HIT show Squid Game characters

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon