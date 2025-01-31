West Bengal government makes bank loans more accessible for civic volunteers

The West Bengal government has recruited civic volunteers across the state, primarily to assist the police. However, these volunteers do not receive the same benefits as police officers.

Good news for civic volunteers ahead of the state budget

Good news for the state's civic volunteers ahead of the state budget presentation on February 12. The state government is addressing the difficulties faced by civic volunteers in obtaining bank loans through an agreement with a nationalized bank.

WB Police facilitates easier bank loans for civic volunteers

Civic volunteers are pleased with the state police's initiative to simplify the bank loan process. Around 130,000 civic volunteers in the state, who earn a monthly salary of Rs. 10,000, previously faced difficulties securing bank loans.

Civic volunteers unable to meet bank loan requirements

Civic volunteers were previously unable to meet the requirements for obtaining bank loans. The state police's initiative addresses the issue of civic volunteers resorting to high-interest loans.

Contractual status hinders loan access despite salary accounts

Despite having salary accounts with the State Bank of India, civic volunteers were previously unable to secure loans.

New salary accounts to resolve loan complexities

The state government has terminated its agreement with the State Bank of India and is creating new salary accounts for civic volunteers.

WB Govt partners with nationalized bank for civic volunteer loans

The state government has partnered with a nationalized bank to address loan-related complexities for civic volunteers.

Civic volunteers can access loans up to Rs. 1 lakh

According to sources, the agreement allows civic volunteers to access loans up to Rs. 1 lakh against land or property documents.

