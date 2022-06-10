Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sundar Pichai turns 50: Google, Alphabet CEO's journey from Madurai to US, net worth and more

    First Published Jun 10, 2022, 6:05 PM IST

    Pichai is the CEO of one of the world's largest technology firms, yet his personal life, his passion of cricket, and his own love story are all like millions of others — full of warmth and tenderness.

    Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet and Google, turned 50 today. Pichai is the CEO of one of the world's largest technology firms, yet his personal life, his passion of cricket, and his own love story are all like millions of others — full of warmth and tenderness.

    Sundar and Anjali Pichai are married. Sundar and Anjali first met in college. Sundar's batchmate at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, Anjali, is also a software engineer. Sundar and Anjali were really good friends, according to various sources, but they eventually developed particular affections for them other.

    Also Read | Padma Awards 2022: Corporate giants who won country's top civilian honours

    Sundar afterwards moved to the United States to further his education. Sundar Pichai was financially constrained, so he couldn't contact Anjali in India for six months after leaving for the United States. 

    Pichai joined McKinsey & Company after travelling overseas and graduating college, where he worked in engineering and product management at Applied Materials as well as management consulting.

    However, in 2004, he joined Google, where he rose to prominence due to the success of Chrome. Pichai was in charge of product management and innovation for a number of Google's client software products, including Chrome and Chrome OS. He was also heavily involved in the development of Google Drive.
     

    He moved on to be in charge of a slew of new products, including Gmail and Google Maps. Pichai added Android to the increasing list of Google products he oversees in 2013.

    However, their affection for one another only got stronger. Anjali afterwards travelled to the United States. Sundar found work in America, and the couple decided to marry. They now reside in a luxurious home in Los Altos Hills. Kavya Pichai and Kiran Pichai are their two children.

    Also Read | Google CEO Sundar Pichai announces launch of JioPhone by Diwali

    He started his life as the son of a middle-class family. His father was an electrical engineer. In those days his father had to save for three years to buy a scooter for the family. Today, Sundar Pichai's net worth is approximately $1310 million.

    In his leisure time, Sundar Pichai enjoys football and cricket. He enjoys reading English classics. Also, keep an eye out for the television show F.R.I.E.N.D.S. During an interview with SRCC college students from Delhi University, he stated that he is a huge football lover. He is a big football fan. He supports the Barcelona squad and Lionel Messi.

    Also Read | Is Google trying to bring back its employees to offices? Here's what Sundar Pichai's email read

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Unicorns office space to be more than double by 2024: Report - adt

    Indian Unicorns office space to be more than double by 2024: Report

    Amazon launches AR powered virtual try on for shoes Here s how it works gcw

    Amazon launches AR-powered virtual try-on for shoes; Here's how it works

    Here s why Amul has urged govt to delay ban on small plastic straws gcw

    Here's why Amul has urged govt to delay ban on small plastic straws

    IBM shutters Russian operations lays off staff after months of uncertainty gcw

    IBM shutters Russian operations, lays off staff after months of uncertainty

    Credit cards can now be linked to your UPI starting with RuPay announces RBI Governor gcw

    Credit cards can now be linked to your UPI, starting with RuPay, announces RBI Governor

    Recent Stories

    Spider Man thief? Man snatches passenger's phone from a moving train in Bihar; Watch clip-tgy

    Spider-Man thief? Man snatches passenger's phone from a moving train in Bihar; Watch clip

    IPL Media Rights 2023-27: Amazon mulling pulling out of digital rights amidst big bidding war-ayh

    IPL Media Rights 2023-27: Amazon mulling pulling out of digital rights amidst big bidding war

    Mercedes delivers first ever unit of AMG GT Black Series in India priced at Rs 5 50 crore gcw

    Mercedes delivers first ever unit of AMG GT Black Series in India, priced at Rs 5.50 crore

    Wimbledon announces record GBP 40.35 million as prize money-krn

    Wimbledon announces record GBP 40.35 million as prize money

    HTC to launch its first metaverse smartphone on June 28 all you need to know gcw

    HTC to launch its first metaverse smartphone on June 28; all you need to know

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon