Sundar Pichai turns 50: Google, Alphabet CEO's journey from Madurai to US, net worth and more

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet and Google, turned 50 today. Pichai is the CEO of one of the world's largest technology firms, yet his personal life, his passion of cricket, and his own love story are all like millions of others — full of warmth and tenderness. Sundar and Anjali Pichai are married. Sundar and Anjali first met in college. Sundar's batchmate at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, Anjali, is also a software engineer. Sundar and Anjali were really good friends, according to various sources, but they eventually developed particular affections for them other.

Sundar afterwards moved to the United States to further his education. Sundar Pichai was financially constrained, so he couldn't contact Anjali in India for six months after leaving for the United States. Pichai joined McKinsey & Company after travelling overseas and graduating college, where he worked in engineering and product management at Applied Materials as well as management consulting. However, in 2004, he joined Google, where he rose to prominence due to the success of Chrome. Pichai was in charge of product management and innovation for a number of Google's client software products, including Chrome and Chrome OS. He was also heavily involved in the development of Google Drive.



He moved on to be in charge of a slew of new products, including Gmail and Google Maps. Pichai added Android to the increasing list of Google products he oversees in 2013. However, their affection for one another only got stronger. Anjali afterwards travelled to the United States. Sundar found work in America, and the couple decided to marry. They now reside in a luxurious home in Los Altos Hills. Kavya Pichai and Kiran Pichai are their two children.