Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana: How a Rs 12,500 monthly investment can earn you Rs 1 crore?

The amount required to create a return of Rs 1 crore depends on the scheme's interest rate, deposit period, and other calculations. Let's learn about it.

 

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 29, 2024, 5:55 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 29, 2024, 5:55 PM IST

Today, it is commonly said that the highest returns are obtained by investing in mutual funds through SIPs. But, there are many government schemes in the country, by investing regularly in which a person can become a crorepati.

One such government scheme is Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY). The amount required to create a return of Rs 1 crore after 21 years by depositing Rs 12,500 monthly in Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana depends on the scheme's interest rate, deposit period, and other calculations. Let's learn about it.

The Interest Rate is 8.0% (For Q4 FY 2024-25)

Tenure: Deposits up to 15 years and scheme maturity up to 21 years

How to create a fund of Rs 1 crore rupees from Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana?

To reach Rs 1 crore in Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, you have to deposit a certain amount every month. You can also calculate it this way. If the interest rate of Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana is 8% and you deposit for 15 years, then you have to deposit around Rs 12,500 every month.

If you deposit money continuously for 15 years, then your total contribution will be Rs 12,500 x 12 x 15 = Rs 22,50,000. By depositing Rs 12,500 every month for 15 consecutive years, this amount will become about Rs1 crore when your daughter turns 21.

Important things about Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana

Interest rates are subject to change from time to time, which may cause slight variations in the amount. As per the scheme rules, the maximum annual investment limit is Rs 1,50,000.

Benefits of Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana

With the help of Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, you get the benefit of compounding in long-term investments, due to which even your small monthly savings can turn into a huge amount. This scheme can be used for daughter's education and marriage expenses.

