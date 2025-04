Saudi Arabia Gold Rate on April 26: 22k 8 gm gold RISES by SAR 32

Qatar Gold Rate on April 26: 22k 8 gm gold price RISES to QAR 2,980

UAE Gold Rate on April 26: Price of 22k 8 gm gold RISES by AED 36

Saudi Arabia Gold Rate on April 24: Price of 22k 8 gm is now SAR 3,032