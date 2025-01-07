Pay Rs 250 and earn Rs 10,000 monthly: Special scheme for girls announced

Invest Rs 250 and receive approximately Rs 10,000 monthly! This benefit is available for all girls in the country.

Girls will receive money after 5 years. They will get Rs 10,000 monthly! The state government has introduced a great project for girls. This project has been introduced for the financial security of girls.

This decision has been taken to make girls more educated. As a result, girls will get money for education. But how will this money be received? By paying only Rs 250, you will get this money.

It is known that if a girl is 5 years old and invests Rs 1.2 lakh annually or deposits Rs 10,000 per month, she will get Rs 55.61 lakh after 21 years under this scheme.

This project for girls is reportedly part of the 2015 Beti Bachao Beti Padhao initiative. Women aged 5 to 10 years can invest in this scheme.

Girls up to 10 years of age can open an account for this scheme. A minimum of Rs 250 or a maximum of Rs 1.5 lakh can be invested annually. In total, if Rs 17.93 lakh are deposited in 5 years, girls will get Rs 37.68 lakh as interest.

