Pay Rs 250 and earn Rs 10,000 monthly: Special scheme for girls announced

Invest Rs 250 and receive approximately Rs 10,000 monthly! This benefit is available for all girls in the country.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 7, 2025, 5:47 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 7, 2025, 5:47 PM IST

Girls will receive money after 5 years. They will get Rs 10,000 monthly! The state government has introduced a great project for girls. This project has been introduced for the financial security of girls.

article_image2

This decision has been taken to make girls more educated. As a result, girls will get money for education. But how will this money be received? By paying only Rs 250, you will get this money.

article_image3

It is known that if a girl is 5 years old and invests Rs 1.2 lakh annually or deposits Rs 10,000 per month, she will get Rs 55.61 lakh after 21 years under this scheme.

article_image4

This project for girls is reportedly part of the 2015 Beti Bachao Beti Padhao initiative. Women aged 5 to 10 years can invest in this scheme.

article_image5

Girls up to 10 years of age can open an account for this scheme. A minimum of Rs 250 or a maximum of Rs 1.5 lakh can be invested annually. In total, if Rs 17.93 lakh are deposited in 5 years, girls will get Rs 37.68 lakh as interest.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Indian economy to grow 6.4 per cent in 2024-25: Government estimates snt

India's GDP growth projected to hit four-year-low of 6.4% in FY25, down from 8.2% last year: Govt estimates

HMPV scare triggers market crash? Investors' wealth plunges by Rs 10.98 lakh crore snt

HMPV scare triggers market crash? Investors' wealth plunges by Rs 10.98 lakh crore

HMPV concerns weighs on Indian markets as Sensex and Nifty decline by 1.6 per cent snt

HMPV concerns weighs on Indian markets as Sensex and Nifty decline by 1.6 per cent

Karnataka bus fare hike: Tension between passengers and conductors over ticket price increase vkp

Karnataka bus fare hike: Tension between passengers and conductors over ticket price increase

OYO bans check-ins for unmarried couples: New rules rolled out in Meerut; check details AJR

OYO bans check-ins for unmarried couples: New rules rolled out in Meerut; check details

Recent Stories

Retail Picks Ethereum, Solana, Ripple Over Meme Coins For January Crypto Rally

Retail Picks Ethereum, Solana, Ripple Over Meme Coins For January Crypto Rally

Agree Realty Stock In Spotlight After Firm Guides Higher 2025 Investment Volume: Retail, Wall Street Remain Skeptical

Agree Realty Stock In Spotlight After Firm Guides Higher 2025 Investment Volume: Retail, Wall Street Remain Skeptical

Deadly fire engulfs Udit Narayan's building at Andheri; video goes VIRAL [WATCH] ATG

Deadly fire engulfs Udit Narayan's building at Andheri; video goes VIRAL [WATCH]

Tesla Stock Falls Pre-Market On BofA Downgrade, NHTSA Probe: Retail Chatter Spikes

Tesla Stock Falls Pre-Market On BofA Downgrade, NHTSA Probe: Retail Chatter Spikes

Cal-Maine Foods Stock In Focus Ahead Of Q2 Earnings: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Cal-Maine Foods Stock In Focus Ahead Of Q2 Earnings: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon