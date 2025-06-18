Image Credit : Getty

On the fifth day of the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict, Tel Aviv claimed it had taken out Iran’s wartime chief of staff. Israel even issued a threat to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, warning he could meet the same end as Saddam Hussein.

As the conflict escalated, U.S. President Donald Trump urged civilians to evacuate Tehran, while denying reports of any ceasefire talks with Iran. The world watched anxiously, but back home in India, markets didn’t mirror the global concern.

Despite the dramatic headlines, investors in Indian stock markets have shown little reaction. The Sensex, India’s benchmark index, has barely moved in the past week.