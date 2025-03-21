user
user

Husband-wife joint account: Earn Rs 10,000 monthly with THIS Post Office scheme!

If you open a joint account as husband and wife, you can get Rs 10,000 monthly! The post office is offering a fantastic deal.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Mar 21, 2025, 11:42 AM IST

The Indian Post Office not only provides postal services but also banking services. That's not all, you can invest money in various investment schemes at the post office.

article_image2

With the government's guarantee, you will get a fixed interest of Rs 9250 per month. Under the MIS scheme, you and your wife can invest Rs 15 lakh in a joint account.


article_image3

If you invest ₹15 lakh, a fixed interest of ₹9250 will come into your bank account monthly. After 5 years, the ₹15 lakh you deposited will also be transferred to your bank account. This is a government scheme, managed by the post office under central government supervision.

Latest Videos
