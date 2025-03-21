Husband-wife joint account: Earn Rs 10,000 monthly with THIS Post Office scheme!

Read Full Gallery

If you open a joint account as husband and wife, you can get Rs 10,000 monthly! The post office is offering a fantastic deal.

The Indian Post Office not only provides postal services but also banking services. That's not all, you can invest money in various investment schemes at the post office.

With the government's guarantee, you will get a fixed interest of Rs 9250 per month. Under the MIS scheme, you and your wife can invest Rs 15 lakh in a joint account.

If you invest ₹15 lakh, a fixed interest of ₹9250 will come into your bank account monthly. After 5 years, the ₹15 lakh you deposited will also be transferred to your bank account. This is a government scheme, managed by the post office under central government supervision.

