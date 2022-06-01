Home loans to car insurances and more: Know key rules that change from today

June marks the start of the second half of the year, which brings with it a slew of fresh developments for the people of India. These include financial adjustments in June, which the average person is likely to experience in his pocket.

SBI home loan EMI rate rise, Axis Bank service charge hike, gold hallmark regulation updates, and LPG pricing revisions are among the financial developments in June. Because these June changes will affect countless persons in India beginning Wednesday, it is critical to understand them well.

Home loan rates increased

The State Bank of India will raise home loan rates on June 1, which is today, as it has done with its external benchmark linked interest rates. SBI has increased its EBLR rates by 40 basis points to 7.05 percent, while the Repo-Linked Lending Rate (RLLR) has been updated to 6.65 percent plus CRP. This implies that SBI home loan EMIs would rise starting today, following the Reserve Bank of India's May rate hike.

