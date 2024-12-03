Gold price INCREASES on December 3; Check 22k, 24k rates today

Gold prices fluctuate due to international market trends and various other factors. Recently, gold prices reached a peak, leading to increased purchases. Now, gold prices are rising again

Fluctuating Gold Prices

Gold prices are adjusted daily according to the international market. The price of gold has been fluctuating daily. On Diwali (October 31), one sovereign of gold reached a record high of Rs 59,640. This led to warnings of further price increases

Investing in Gold

As a result of the US election results, the price of gold began to fall drastically. In the first week of November alone, it decreased by Rs 4,120 per sovereign. People from all economic backgrounds saw this as an opportunity and bought gold

Gold Price Rises Again

However, in the following days, the price of gold rose again. This price increase shocked the middle class, who fear they may not be able to afford gold for their children's education and weddings

Reasons for Gold Price Increase

The fluctuating global economy, dollar value, and US Federal Reserve interest rate expectations are cited as reasons for the fluctuating gold prices. Despite this, people continue to invest in gold

Gold Price Trends

On the 29th, the price of gold increased by Rs 560 per sovereign, selling at Rs 57,280. On November 30th, it decreased by Rs 80 to Rs 57,200. Yesterday, it decreased by Rs 60 per gram to Rs 7,090, and by Rs 480 per sovereign to Rs 56,720

Today's Gold Price

Today, the price of gold has increased by Rs 40 per gram to Rs 7,130. One sovereign (8 grams) has increased by Rs 320, selling at Rs 57,040

