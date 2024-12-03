Gold price INCREASES on December 3; Check 22k, 24k rates today

Gold prices fluctuate due to international market trends and various other factors. Recently, gold prices reached a peak, leading to increased purchases. Now, gold prices are rising again

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 3, 2024, 11:11 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 3, 2024, 11:11 AM IST

Fluctuating Gold Prices

Gold prices are adjusted daily according to the international market. The price of gold has been fluctuating daily. On Diwali (October 31), one sovereign of gold reached a record high of Rs 59,640. This led to warnings of further price increases

article_image2

Investing in Gold

As a result of the US election results, the price of gold began to fall drastically. In the first week of November alone, it decreased by Rs 4,120 per sovereign. People from all economic backgrounds saw this as an opportunity and bought gold

article_image3

Gold Price Rises Again

However, in the following days, the price of gold rose again. This price increase shocked the middle class, who fear they may not be able to afford gold for their children's education and weddings

article_image4

Reasons for Gold Price Increase

The fluctuating global economy, dollar value, and US Federal Reserve interest rate expectations are cited as reasons for the fluctuating gold prices. Despite this, people continue to invest in gold

article_image5

Gold Price Trends

On the 29th, the price of gold increased by Rs 560 per sovereign, selling at Rs 57,280. On November 30th, it decreased by Rs 80 to Rs 57,200. Yesterday, it decreased by Rs 60 per gram to Rs 7,090, and by Rs 480 per sovereign to Rs 56,720

article_image6

Today's Gold Price

Today, the price of gold has increased by Rs 40 per gram to Rs 7,130. One sovereign (8 grams) has increased by Rs 320, selling at Rs 57,040

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Cigarettes tobacco, aerated drinks likely to get expensive as GST may rise to 35%: Report gcw

Cigarettes, tobacco, aerated drinks likely to get expensive as GST may rise to 35%: Report

Bengaluru: BDA to issue fines for unused plots, penalty likely to increase to 25% vkp

Bengaluru: BDA to issue fines for unused plots, penalty likely to increase to 25%

Donald Tump 100 percent tariff threat on BRICS: Ex-RBI Governor Subbarao questions if US laws permit such sanctions snt

Tump's 100% tariff threat on BRICS: Ex-RBI Governor Subbarao questions if US laws permit such sanctions

BBMP records highest ever property tax collection in Bengaluru with Rs 4,284 crore under OTS scheme vkp

BBMP records highest ever property tax collection in Bengaluru with Rs 4,284 crore under OTS scheme

Kerala Gold Rate November 28 2024: Price of 8 gram gold DROPS; check details dmn

Kerala Gold Rate November 28 2024: Price of 8 gram gold DROPS; check details

Recent Stories

'Situation on knife edge, deeply concerning': UK MPs condemn attacks on Hindus, violence in Bangladesh (WATCH) shk

'Situation on knife edge, deeply concerning': UK MPs condemn attacks on Hindus, violence in Bangladesh (WATCH)

Narendra Modi government's scheme for Women to make life easier, to provide Solar stove; Check details ATG

Narendra Modi government's scheme for Women to make life easier, to provide Solar stove; Check details

Navy Day 2024: Know Indian Navy's might and history AJR

Navy Day 2024: Know Indian Navy's might and history

Uber Shikara Launches on Dal Lake Srinagar First Water Taxi Service in Asia anr

Uber Shikara: Asia's first water taxi service launched in Dal Lake

Vikrant Massey walks out after being asked on retirement; Is it a PR stunt? Check HERE ATG

Vikrant Massey walks out after being asked on retirement; Is it a PR stunt? Check HERE

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon